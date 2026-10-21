Grayhawk Consulting Group And VIDIZMO Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate AI Adoption In Manufacturing

VIDIZMO x Grayhawk Consulting Group

Grayhawk's manufacturing data and AI strategy meets VIDIZMO's video intelligence to improve safety, quality, throughput, cost and downtime.

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grayhawk Consulting Group, a manufacturing-focused data and AI advisory firm, and VIDIZMO, an enterprise AI platform company, today announced a strategic partnership to help manufacturers turn operational data and existing camera video into actionable insights for safety, quality, throughput, cost and downtime.Manufacturers are exploring new ways to apply AI to production operations, but creating business value requires more than selecting technology. It requires identifying meaningful operational problems, preparing usable and contextualized data, integrating insights into existing workflows, and measuring results. The partnership brings together Grayhawk's manufacturing strategy and implementation expertise with VIDIZMO's capabilities for analyzing video, documents and other enterprise content.Grayhawk will work with manufacturers to assess operational opportunities, define business objectives, evaluate data and AI readiness, and develop practical adoption and measurement plans, and will offer VIDIZMO's platform as part of those engagements. VIDIZMO brings video intelligence and AI capabilities that analyze footage from compatible existing camera systems, along with incident documentation and audit trails for safety and quality investigations, information retrieval and workflow automation. VIDIZMO solutions can be deployed in a customer-controlled cloud, on premises or in air-gapped environments, so production data stays under the manufacturer's control.Initial focus areas include PPE and safety-zone compliance, near-miss detection and incident review, visual quality checks, standard operating procedure (SOP) adherence, and root-cause analysis of unplanned line stoppages. VIDIZMO can also automatically redact faces and other identifying details in footage to help protect worker privacy.Together, Grayhawk and VIDIZMO will help manufacturers identify high-value AI opportunities, deploy practical solutions and scale successful initiatives to deliver measurable operational and business outcomes."Manufacturers are increasingly interested in AI, but the challenge is turning that interest into measurable operational results," said Tauseef Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Grayhawk Consulting Group. "Success starts with identifying the right business problems, ensuring data is usable and contextualized, and connecting technology investments to operational outcomes. Our partnership with VIDIZMO expands the capabilities we can bring to manufacturers, particularly in video intelligence and physical AI, which applies AI to what is actually happening on the factory floor, while maintaining our focus on practical implementation and measurable business value.""Most factories already have cameras on every line, but the footage usually gets reviewed only after something goes wrong," said Nadeem Khan, Founder and CEO of VIDIZMO. "Together with Grayhawk, we turn existing camera feeds into early signals for safety, quality and downtime. And we run it inside the manufacturer's own environment, so their production data never leaves their control."Grayhawk and VIDIZMO are offering manufacturers a complimentary AI-readiness assessment to identify where video and data AI can deliver measurable results. Manufacturing leaders can request an assessment at grayhawkcg or contact either company using the information below.Grayhawk and VIDIZMO will be at MWorX US in Chicago on October 26-27, 2026, where attendees can meet both teams and see the solutions in action.ABOUT GRAYHAWK CONSULTING GROUPGrayhawk Consulting Group, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, helps manufacturing organizations turn data, analytics and AI into measurable operational and business value. Its services span AI and data readiness, manufacturing data strategy and platforms, analytics and GenAI strategy, and operational performance improvement. Founder Tauseef Ahmed previously led manufacturing data and analytics initiatives spanning more than 60 factories at John Deere. Learn more at grayhawkcg.ABOUT VIDIZMOVIDIZMO, headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, develops enterprise AI solutions for managing, analyzing and using video, audio, documents and other digital information. Its portfolio includes video analytics, live video insights, enterprise video management, digital evidence management, redaction and AI-powered information retrieval, deployable in a customer's own cloud, on premises or air-gapped. VIDIZMO is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, a Microsoft Solutions Partner and an NVIDIA Inception member, and its products have been recognized by Gartner and IDC. Learn more at vidizmo.MEDIA CONTACTSGrayhawk Consulting Group:..., (563) 508-1944

VIDIZMO Team

VIDIZMO

+1 571-969-2180

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grayhawk Consulting Group and VIDIZMO Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in Manufacturing News Provided By VIDIZMO October 21, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.