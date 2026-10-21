Neural Network Processor (NPU) IP Market To Grow At 17.7% CAGR Through 2030, Driven By AI And Advanced Computing Demand

Neural Network Processor (NPU) Intellectual Property (IP) Market

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The Business Research Company's Neural Network Processor (NPU) Intellectual Property (IP) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The neural network processor (NPU) intellectual property (IP) market is experiencing rapid expansion driven by the rising integration of AI technologies across various electronic devices. As demands for efficient AI processing and advanced chip architectures grow, this sector is set to witness significant progress in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regional trends, and the fundamental role of NPU IP in modern computing.

Steady Growth Projections for the Neural Network Processor Intellectual Property Market

The neural network processor IP market has seen remarkable growth recently, with its value expected to increase from $30.51 billion in 2025 to $36.05 billion in 2026. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The expansion during this period results from the growing adoption of AI-enabled electronics, the rising need for on-device AI computation, and a surge in system-on-chip (SoC) architectures that optimize neural network inference. Additionally, the deployment of AI functionalities across embedded devices has contributed significantly to the market's momentum.

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Forecasted Surge in Neural Network Processor IP Market by 2030

Looking ahead, the neural network processor IP market is predicted to reach $69.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7%. This robust growth is fueled by increasing demand for enhanced neural processing power and energy-efficient AI acceleration solutions. The market also benefits from the rising need for scalable and flexible NPU IP designs that can adapt to diverse semiconductor architectures. Emerging trends during the forecast period include a focus on reusable NPU IP blocks, adoption of configurable neural processing frameworks, optimized matrix multiplication acceleration, and efforts to reduce silicon area requirements, all aimed at enabling low-power, high-performance AI processing.

Understanding Neural Network Processor Intellectual Property and Its Importance

Neural network processor intellectual property consists of reusable semiconductor design components that provide dedicated hardware acceleration for AI and machine learning workloads within SoC designs. These IP blocks optimize critical neural network operations such as matrix multiplication, convolution, and tensor processing, delivering superior performance with lower power consumption and a smaller silicon footprint. By facilitating efficient AI inference and, in some cases, training, NPU IP supports scalable intelligent computing across a broad spectrum of electronic devices.

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Investments in Autonomous Vehicles as a Catalyst for NPU IP Market Expansion

One of the primary factors propelling growth in the NPU IP market is the increasing investment in autonomous vehicle technologies. These investments focus on developing, producing, and deploying self-driving systems to improve mobility, safety, and efficiency. Advances in AI and sensor technologies have enabled more reliable autonomous driving solutions, accelerating commercial adoption. This trend boosts demand for advanced neural network processor IP, as automotive chip manufacturers require powerful AI processing architectures to support real-time perception, sensor fusion, and autonomous navigation. For example, in May 2024, UK-based autonomous vehicle company Wayve secured over $1.05 billion in funding to develop AI-powered self-driving cars, marking the largest investment ever for a UK AI firm at that time. Such substantial capital inflows into autonomous vehicle technology continue to drive growth in the NPU IP market.

Asia-Pacific Region Leading the Neural Network Processor IP Market Growth

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the neural network processor intellectual property market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with Asia-Pacific standing out for its rapid adoption and expansion in NPU IP technologies.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Neural Network Processor (NPU) IP Market to Grow at 17.7% CAGR Through 2030, Driven by AI and Advanced Computing Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 21, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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