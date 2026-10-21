MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SEMAI analysed 250,000+ URLs across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. Documentation and support pages are 33.5% of ChatGPT 5.6 Luna's URLs.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Documentation and support pages make up 33.5% of the URLs recorded for ChatGPT 5.6 Luna, while articles and guides make up 9.3%. SEMAI (semai) today released the SEMAI AI Search 2026 Report, built on more than 250,000 URLs of its own visibility data.In the same report, industry associations and professional bodies appear in 56.9% of Luna's matched queries and public authorities in 46.4%. Company websites appear in 79.4%."A model change reshaped what ChatGPT cites, and it did not happen on the other engines. For B2B brands, documentation and support pages are now part of the visibility conversation," said Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, Co-Founder of SEMAI.How ChatGPT's Model Change Affected What Gets CitedSEMAI ran the same queries, measured the same way, in its February 2026 study and again for this report. Gemini and Perplexity showed little change in what they cite. SEMAI observed that ChatGPT did change: after its move to a new model, blogs and articles fell from 41.2% to 9.3% of recorded URLs, while documentation and support pages rose from 1.4% to 33.5%. Read the February report:How the other engines compareGemini: Company websites appear in 91.4% of matched queries, the highest observed. Articles and guides make up 50.6% of recorded URLs.Perplexity: Social and publishing platforms appear in 56.4% of queries, the highest of the three LLMs.Google AI Overviews: Articles and guides make up 44.4% of recorded links.Company websites rank first in every LLM studied. What follows them changes by engine.Read the full report, including methodology: /About SEMAISEMAI is an AEO and GEO platform that tracks brand visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews, with self-serve software and outcome-based agency delivery.

Raghunath Vijayaraghavan

SEMAI

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SEMAI AI Search 2026 Report: One Third of ChatGPT's Recorded Sources Are Documentation and Support Pages News Provided By Cognitive Decision Works Private Limited October 21, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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