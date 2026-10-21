OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile And Leather Production (Step) Certification Market Enters A High-Growth Phase Worldwide

OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile And Leather Production (STeP) Certification Market

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TBRC's OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile And Leather Production (STeP) Certification Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The growing focus on sustainability has brought significant attention to certifications that verify eco-friendly practices in textile and leather production. Among these, the OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile and Leather Production (STeP) certification has become increasingly important. This certification helps manufacturers demonstrate their commitment to environmentally responsible and socially ethical production methods, reflecting broader trends in the global textile industry.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile and Leather Production Certification Market

The OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile and Leather Production (STeP) certification market has seen rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.61 billion in 2025 to $1.78 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This growth during the past period has been driven by rising awareness about sustainable textile production, an increasing demand for fashion products made with environmental responsibility, broader acceptance of international textile standards, stricter regulations on chemical safety, and more extensive sustainability efforts by textile manufacturers.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.6%. Factors supporting this forecasted growth include greater demand for transparency throughout supply chains, wider adoption of sustainable certification systems, consumer preference for ethically produced textiles, increased enforcement of environmental compliance, and more sustainability requirements from global brands and retailers. Emerging trends in this period emphasize the growing use of sustainable textile certification programs, a push for transparent supply chains, strengthened focus on ethical manufacturing, preference for eco-friendly certified textiles, and expanding sustainability mandates within the fashion sector.

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Understanding OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile and Leather Production (STeP) Certification

OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile and Leather Production (STeP) certification provides a detailed, modular evaluation framework. It assesses textile and leather manufacturing sites based on their environmental impact, chemical management practices, social responsibility, and quality control processes. This system is designed to guide companies in demonstrating and improving sustainable production throughout their supply chains while aligning with globally recognized sustainability criteria.

Key Drivers Boosting the OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile and Leather Production (STeP) Certification Market

The growing consumer demand for sustainable textiles is a primary catalyst for expanding the OEKO-TEX STep certification market. Sustainable textiles are those produced, used, and disposed of in ways that reduce environmental harm, conserve natural resources, and maintain social responsibility within the entire supply chain.

This rising demand is largely fueled by heightened concerns about pollution and textile waste, alongside increased awareness among consumers who pressure brands to adopt greener, more resource-efficient manufacturing practices. OEKO-TEX STep certification supports these goals by setting rigorous facility-level standards that promote environmentally friendly operations, social compliance, and efficient resource use across the textile and leather industries. For example, in March 2025, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) noted that approximately 8% of textile fibers produced in 2023 came from recycled materials in Kenya, illustrating the growing shift toward sustainable textile production.

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Regional Market Trends in OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile and Leather Production (STeP) Certification

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile and Leather Production (STeP) certification market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global growth trends.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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OEKO-TEX Sustainable Textile And Leather Production (STeP) Certification Market Enters a High-Growth Phase Worldwide News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 21, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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