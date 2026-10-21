East Coast Railway To Hold 'Jan Sambad' Drive To Boost Passenger Engagement
“The 'Jan Sambad' initiative is aimed at establishing an effective platform for interaction between railway officials, passengers and members of the public. Through direct engagement, the campaign seeks to understand passenger needs, gather feedback on railway services and amenities, address public concerns and disseminate information about various passenger-oriented initiatives of Indian Railways,” the ECoR said in an official statement.
The ECoR added that during the campaign, designated railway officials, supervisors, and frontline personnel will directly interact with passengers at stations, concourses, and waiting halls.
The teams will sensitise them about important aspects of daily railway functioning, including comprehensive passenger safety protocols, station cleanliness standards, proper use of circulating railway premises, observance of critical safety precautions while boarding and alighting from trains, and responsible travel practices across the rail network.
It noted that passengers will also be actively encouraged to share their valuable suggestions, grievances, and practical concerns regarding essential station facilities, modern passenger amenities, onboard comfort, and the overall travel experience during the campaign.
The campaign will further provide an ideal platform to create widespread civic awareness about the vital importance of maintaining clean railway premises, protecting public railway property, avoiding unsafe practices like trespassing on railway tracks, and extending full cooperation to dedicated railway personnel in ensuring smooth and safe train operations.
“Feedback and suggestions received during these interactions will help railway authorities better understand passenger expectations and identify areas requiring attention. The initiative reflects Indian Railways' emphasis on passenger-centric service delivery, transparent communication and responsive public engagement,” the ECoR added in the statement.
The Railways added that by bringing railway officials and passengers closer through direct, constructive interaction, 'Jan Sambad' seeks to build enduring public trust, improve awareness of railway services, and encourage a meaningful, collaborative approach towards enhancing the overall operational quality and reliability of railway services across the entire division.
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