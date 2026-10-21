Gujarat Govt Raises Gram Sevaks' Travel Allowance As Field Duties Expand

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) The Gujarat government has increased the monthly travel allowance for around 2,900 Gram Sevaks working under the Agriculture Department from Rs 1,850 to Rs 2,700, citing their expanding field responsibilities and the need to support farmers in rural areas.

The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Announcing the decision, state government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani said the allowance had been increased by Rs 850 following a request from Gram Sevaks.

Gram Sevaks regularly travel across four to five gram panchayats in their assigned areas, with some covering more villages depending on local requirements.

"Their work involves helping farmers access government schemes and agricultural assistance programmes, making them an important link between the state government and the farming community," he said.

Vaghani said the responsibilities of Gram Sevaks had increased significantly as the number of landholding farmers in the state continued to grow.

Their duties now include conducting digital surveys through mobile applications to estimate crop acreage and production, and completing e-KYC formalities under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

They also survey agricultural fields and guide farmers during natural disasters and periods of heavy rainfall. In addition, Gram Sevaks help organise Krushi Mahotsavs and agricultural fairs, while reaching out to farmers regarding minimum support price procurement and natural farming campaigns.

The government said the increased allowance was intended to support Gram Sevaks in carrying out these field duties more efficiently.

"Their work spans multiple villages and involves regular interaction with farmers to facilitate the implementation of agricultural schemes and programmes," he added.

The decision is expected to benefit the approximately 2,900 Gram Sevaks covered by the increase, while supporting the delivery of government assistance to farmers across Gujarat.