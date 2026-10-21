Chinese New Year 2027 Falls 11 Days Earlier: Dropship China Pro Advises Online Sellers To Confirm Factory Cutoffs Before December

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chino, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dropship China Pro, a China dropshipping agent with warehouses in Hangzhou and Dongguan, is advising online sellers who source products from China to confirm their factory cutoff dates before December. Chinese New Year falls on February 6, 2027, eleven days earlier than in 2026, when it fell on February 17. The earlier date shortens the production window between the holiday shopping season and the annual factory shutdown.

Factory output in China usually slows in the weeks before the holiday as migrant workers travel home, and production can take several weeks after the holiday to return to full capacity. China's State Council normally publishes the official holiday schedule for the following year around November, and each factory sets its own closure dates within it, so the exact dates have to be confirmed with every supplier.

"The holiday date is fixed, but every factory closes on its own schedule," said Elaine Shan, CEO of Dropship China Pro. "We are asking each supplier for three dates now: the last day they accept orders, the last production day and the day they expect to be back at full capacity. Sellers who have those dates in writing by December can plan their stock around the gap instead of discovering it in February."

For bestselling products, the company recommends producing extra stock before the closure and holding it closer to customers. Dropship China Pro operates US warehouses in New Jersey and Southern California, from which it delivers 80% of US orders in 1 to 3 days. Ahead of the last Chinese New Year, one client moved 270 cartons of Valentine's Day inventory into a US warehouse, so the store kept selling while its factories were closed.

The company also keeps pre-vetted backup factories for its clients' core products, a precaution that matters most when production capacity is tight. When a factory supplying one client ran out of stock during the client's US store launch, the sourcing team collected the remaining factory stock the same day, negotiated priority production of 800 units a day and activated two backup factories, resolving the shortage within 24 hours. The full account is published in the company's client case study.

Dropship China Pro recommends that sellers take five steps before the end of November: ask each supplier for its closure and restart dates in writing, place first-quarter orders early enough to finish before the shutdown, book freight for stock that needs to reach the US before February, move proven bestsellers into US inventory, and plan for slower output while factories rebuild their workforce after the holiday.

About Dropship China Pro





Founded in 2016, Dropship China Pro is a China-based dropshipping supplier and ecommerce fulfillment partner serving more than 2,500 online brands. It operates warehouses in Hangzhou and Dongguan, China, and US warehouses in New Jersey and Southern California, and has processed and shipped more than 30 million orders. Its services include product sourcing, quality control, private label, print on demand and order fulfillment.

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For more information about Dropship China Pro, contact the company here:

Dropship China Pro

Yavuz Saka

...

Chino, CA 91710

CONTACT: Yavuz Saka