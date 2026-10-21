(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leo International Precision Health AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 21. Oct 2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name Leo International Precision Health Aktiengesellschaft Street address Am Klopferspitz 19 Postal code 82152 City Planegg-GT Martinsried LEI 529900R5095181VD8H48

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural Person

Name Birth date Christine Suzanne Young 04.04.1971

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name CY MEDIA INC.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

14.10.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.97% 0.00% 3.97% 106,560,000 Previous notification n/a% n/a% n/a% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005490601 0 4,233,170 0.00% 3.97% Total 4,233,170 3.97%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) - Christine Suzanne Young - CY MEDIA INC. 3.97%

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

19.10.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at

Language English Company Leo International Precision Health AG Am Klopferspitz 19 82152 Planegg / Martinsried Germany Internet