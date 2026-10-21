Box Tree Care Highlights Expanded Texas Oak Wilt Cost-Share Program For Central Texas Landowners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEANDER, TX, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEANDER, TX - October 21, 2026 -

Box Tree Care, a tree service firm based in Leander, has published new guidance for Central Texas property owners following the Texas A&M Forest Service announcement that reimbursements through its oak wilt suppression effort have increased to as much as 12,000 dollars per property. The change, announced on February 5, 2026, doubles the prior cap of 6,000 dollars and expands relief available to landowners confronting one of the state's most destructive tree diseases.

The increase applies to the Texas Oak Wilt treatment cost-share program, which is funded through the U.S. Forest Service and has been administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service since 1988. The program reimburses a portion of eligible costs for confirmed cases, including work such as trenching to sever connected root systems and the removal of infected trees. Oak wilt has now been confirmed in 76 Texas counties and spreads at a rate of roughly 75 feet a year through interconnected oak roots, making early diagnosis and coordinated treatment important for affected properties.

The expanded funding arrives as oak wilt continues to threaten live oaks and other vulnerable species across Greater Austin. Box Tree Care, which serves communities including Cedar Park, Leander, and surrounding areas, provides oak wilt diagnosis, treatment, and removal services and coordinates work with management plans approved under the Texas Oak Wilt Suppression Program.

Josh Box, owner of Box Tree Care in Leander, said the higher reimbursement cap could change how many landowners respond to the disease. "The doubling of the reimbursement cap removes a significant financial barrier for property owners who have been weighing the cost of treatment," said Box. "When a disease spreads through connected root systems, delaying action often means losing more trees. This expanded support gives landowners a reason to address confirmed cases sooner rather than later."

The company's recent blog post outlines the conditions for reimbursement, the process for submitting claims, and the timing considerations that affect program eligibility. It also compares the previous and current caps for different categories of work and notes additional funding sources available in the Austin area through several municipal programs. The post advises landowners to confirm a diagnosis and secure an approved management plan before carrying out work, since timing can affect both eligibility and the spread of the disease.

Josh Box noted that proper sequencing of treatment matters as much as the funding itself. "Reimbursement is only part of the picture," Box said. "The work has to be carried out in a way that aligns with the approved plan and the biology of the disease. Coordinating diagnosis, treatment, and documentation correctly is what allows a property owner to access the available support."

Box Tree Care is owned and operated by Joshua Box and specializes in a range of tree care services across Greater Austin. The company's services include tree trimming, tree removal, stump grinding, lot clearing, and oak wilt treatment, which involves fungal injections and the pruning of infected branches. The firm provides assessments from experienced arborists and serves Travis County and Williamson County communities.

###

For more information about Box Tree Care, contact the company here:

Box Tree Care

Josh Box

(737) 777-8022

...

Box Tree Care

1833 Baranco Way

Leander, TX 78641

CONTACT: Josh Box