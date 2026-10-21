Steelworkers At Highland Valley Copper Issue 72-Hour Strike Notice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 7619 has issued 72-hour strike notice to Teck's Highland Valley Copper (HVC) operation near Logan Lake, B.C., following unsuccessful negotiations to reach a fair collective agreement. The notice was served Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m., with the union preparing for potential strike action if an agreement cannot be reached.

The notice follows an overwhelming show of solidarity from workers, with 100% of the 944 members who participated in the strike mandate vote supporting strike action.

Despite the strong mandate, the union continued bargaining in an effort to reach a negotiated settlement. On Tuesday, the company presented a revised monetary offer and withdrew one concession, but its proposal continued to fall short of members' expectations, while other concession demands remained on the table. Negotiations concluded Tuesday evening without an agreement. The union has made it clear that it remains available to continue bargaining during the 72-hour notice period.

“Our members sent an unmistakable message that they are united and prepared to stand up for the contract they deserve,” said Kyle Wolff, USW Local 7619 President.“We have worked hard to find solutions at the bargaining table, but our members are not prepared to accept concessions or settle for an agreement that doesn't recognize their contributions. A 100% strike vote speaks volumes about the frustration on the worksite and the determination of our members. We want a fair deal and we are prepared to do what it takes to get one.”

The union has raised serious concerns about the company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, particularly in the trades, as employees continue to leave the operation. USW has put forward proposals to address staffing shortages, improve wages and strengthen pensions to ensure Highland Valley Copper remains a competitive employer as B.C.'s mining industry grows.

“Highland Valley Copper needs to be investing in the workers who keep this operation running, not asking them to give things up. Competitive wages attract skilled workers and strong pensions help keep them. Our bargaining committee has brought forward real solutions to the challenges facing this operation. The company needs to take those concerns seriously and come back to the table prepared to negotiate a fair agreement,” said Wolff.

USW Local 7619 represents approximately 1,200 workers at Highland Valley Copper. Teck reported $854 million in second-quarter profits, with copper prices averaging US$6.05 per pound, while advancing its $2.1-billion to $2.4-billion Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project. With plans to extend operations through 2046, the union believes there is a strong business case for investing in the skilled workforce needed to sustain the operation for years to come.

The union remains committed to reaching a negotiated agreement and avoiding a labour disruption, but it is preparing for strike action should the employer fail to address members' concerns. Workers will continue reporting for their regularly scheduled shifts until further notice. Due to the timing of the strike notice and Labour Relations Board requirements, strike action will commence at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The union will communicate further details directly to members.

For more information:Kyle Wolff, USW Local 7619 President, 250-851-1278,Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956,