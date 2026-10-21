AI Data Centers Are Getting So Big, Meta Is Sending In Robots To Babysit Them

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The robots are a reminder that AI isn't just software. It's steel, cable and power. James Altucher says Elon Musk is taking that machine to orbit.

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI has created a strange new job: robots taking care of the buildings that run AI.

Meta is testing robots inside its data centers to swap cables, reseat hardware and power-cycle servers. Those are jobs that used to belong to human technicians.

The robots are still slow. They need recharging. They need people to open doors. But they're a sign of how big and physical AI has become.

Most people still picture AI as a chatbot. In a new free presentation, tech expert James Altucher argues it's something much bigger, and that Elon Musk is out to build the biggest version of it.“Elon Doesn't Create Companies... He Transforms Industries,” Altucher says.

Inside Meta's Robot Experiment

At Meta's campus in Altoona, Iowa, two-armed robots have been practicing one of the most common jobs in any data center: swapping network cables.

At its Prometheus campus in New Albany, Ohio, robots are being tested on reseating hardware. Meta is also testing whether a robotic arm can switch servers off and back on.

It's all part of a bigger push the industry calls“physical AI.” That means pairing AI with robots, cameras and software that can understand and act in the real world.

The Cloud Is Heavier Than You Think

The word“cloud” makes computing sound weightless. It isn't.

It's racks of machines. Miles of cable. Power systems. Cooling. Buildings. And people keeping it all alive.

As AI data centers get bigger and more packed, the list of physical chores grows too. A loose cable, a dead part or a frozen server still has to be fixed by hand.

The smarter AI gets, the bigger the machine behind it has to become.

Why This Matters to Musk's Plan

That's what makes Musk's plan worth a closer look.

Altucher's presentation argues that Musk has been pulling every major piece of AI under his control. The rockets. The launch sites. The satellites. The AI itself. And a giant planned chip factory he calls Terafab. One by one, those pieces can look unrelated. Altucher sees them as one strategy, which he calls the Rockefeller playbook of“vertical integration.”

And that machine is headed to space. Altucher points to a SpaceX filing with the FCC that he says lays out Musk's plan to run AI data centers in orbit.

That changes the maintenance problem completely. Up there, there's no technician to send up to swap a cable. A network in space would have to run itself almost entirely, and its machines would have to talk to each other flawlessly.

When Machines Run the Machines

Meta is turning to robots because its data centers have gotten too big and complex for people alone. It's an early sign of a bigger shift. As AI grows, more of the machinery around it will have to run on its own.

On Earth, that means robots inside data centers. In orbit, it means satellites and chips built from day one to work as a single network, with almost no human help.

That's where Altucher's presentation comes in. He compares Musk's AI chips to a brain. But he says a brain can't work alone.“A human body needs a nervous system to communicate, react and implement decisions,” he says. AI, he argues, is no different.

That nervous system, Altucher says, is“the thing that links everything together in Elon's plan.” And he believes it depends on one small outside supplier.

It's a very different picture of AI from the one most people see. Not a chatbot on a screen, but an industrial system built from computers, robots, rockets, satellites and the links between them. Meta's robots offer a small glimpse of that future already taking shape on the ground.

About This Presentation

James Altucher's free presentation walks through Elon Musk's plan to build AI data centers in space, the SpaceX filing that he says spells it out and the one supplier he believes the whole system will need. Available free, anytime. Watch here.

About James Altucher

For thirty years, James Altucher has worked at the highest levels of Wall Street. He has managed hedge funds and raised more than $100 million for a venture capital firm. He built his own AI trading algorithms to compete with the very best, and traded his own money alongside some of the most connected people in finance. Investors may recognize him from CNBC, Fox Business or The Wall Street Journal.

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