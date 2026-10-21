Maid Brigade Of Lee County Sponsors March Of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala Honoring The Pudlin Family

- Dawn Pudlin, owner of Maid Brigade Lee County, FL

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maid Brigade of Lee County is proud to announce its sponsorship of the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala Southwest FL, an evening of culinary excellence taking place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Luminary Hotel, Caloosa Sound Convention Center, located at 2200 Edwards Drive in Fort Myers, Florida. The event holds special meaning for owners Michael and Dawn Pudlin, whose family has been named the 2026 Ambassador Family in recognition of the journey of their grandson, Blake.

The gala will bring together community members, business leaders, and supporters to celebrate culinary excellence while raising awareness and funds for the March of Dimes mission of improving the health of mothers and babies. For the Pudlin family, the event represents a personal opportunity to celebrate Blake's journey while supporting other families facing challenges related to premature birth.

A Personal Journey That Inspires Community Support

Born on August 29 at just 25 weeks gestation, weighing only 15 ounces and measuring 9 inches long, Blake faced significant health challenges during his earliest days. After an extended period of medical care, Blake was finally able to return home on January 30, marking an important milestone for his family. His journey reflects the experiences of families navigating premature birth and the importance of continued support for maternal and infant health. For Michael and Dawn Pudlin, Blake's story has created a meaningful connection to March of Dimes and its work supporting mothers, babies, and families.

The Pudlin family's recognition as the 2026 Ambassador Family offers an opportunity to share their experience while bringing greater awareness to the challenges associated with premature birth.

Why Maid Brigade Is Supporting the March of Dimes Gala

For Maid Brigade of Lee County, sponsoring the gala goes beyond traditional business involvement. The event connects the company's dedication to local families with a cause that has personally touched the lives of its owners. As a locally owned business serving Cape Coral and surrounding Lee County communities, Maid Brigade values opportunities to support organizations making a meaningful difference.

Why is the March of Dimes gala especially meaningful to Maid Brigade of Lee County?

The event recognizes the Pudlin family as the 2026 Ambassador Family while providing an opportunity to celebrate Blake's journey and support the March of Dimes mission. For the company's owners, the sponsorship represents a personal connection to a cause that has become an important part of their family's story.

March of Dimes works to improve maternal and infant health through research, advocacy, education, and family support programs. Events such as the Signature Chefs Gala bring communities together to advance that mission.

Celebrating the 2026 Ambassador Family

The November 19 gala will recognize the Pudlin family and highlight the experiences of families whose lives have been affected by premature birth. Blake's story serves as a reminder that behind every premature birth statistic is a family experiencing uncertainty, important milestones, and moments of hope.

The Pudlin family's experience brings a personal perspective to the organization's mission and greater attention to the challenges families may face when a baby is born prematurely. For Maid Brigade of Lee County, participating in this year's celebration is an opportunity to recognize Blake while standing alongside community members who share a commitment to healthier beginnings for mothers and babies.

A Local Business With Broader Brand Recognition

In addition to its community involvement, Maid Brigade of Lee County is part of a nationally recognized franchise brand. In 2026, Maid Brigade was named to FranServe's 2026 Fran-tastic Brands list, reflecting recognition within the franchise industry.

For Michael and Dawn Pudlin, being part of a recognized national brand while maintaining strong local roots reflects their commitment to serving families throughout Cape Coral and surrounding Lee County communities. Their sponsorship of the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala further demonstrates their involvement in initiatives that extend beyond their everyday business operations.

Continuing a Commitment to the Lee County Community

Maid Brigade of Lee County has built its local presence around helping residents maintain clean, comfortable homes while developing meaningful relationships within the communities it serves. The company's participation in the March of Dimes gala reflects its appreciation for the families who make up the Lee County community and its interest in supporting organizations addressing important challenges.

As November 19 approaches, Maid Brigade of Lee County looks forward to supporting the event, celebrating the Pudlin family's recognition, and bringing greater attention to the mission of March of Dimes. Community members interested in learning more about the event and the organization's work can visit the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala Southwest FL event page.

About Maid Brigade of Lee County

Maid Brigade of Lee County is a locally owned residential cleaning company serving Cape Coral and surrounding Lee County communities. Owned by Michael and Dawn Pudlin, the company provides professional home cleaning services and supports community initiatives that benefit local families. For more information about Maid Brigade of Lee County or to request a cleaning estimate, visit the company website or contact the local office.

Dawn Pudlin

Maid Brigade of Lee County, FL

+1 239-313-0410

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maid Brigade of Lee County Sponsors March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala Honoring the Pudlin Family News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® October 21, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.