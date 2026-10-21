Portal Space Systems Reaches Orbit For The Second Time In 2026 With Starburst-1

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Portal's first free-flying spacecraft is stable, power positive and solar-powered, launching less than a year after the Starburst vehicle was unveiled.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Portal Space Systems reached orbit for the second time in 2026 today with Starburst-1, its first free-flying spacecraft. Within hours of deployment, Portal established communications, stabilized the spacecraft and deployed its solar array. Starburst-1 is now power positive, marking a series of critical early achievements on its first day in orbit.Starburst-1 lifted off at 7:04 a.m. EDT aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 on the Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. SpaceX confirmed deployment 56 minutes and 52 seconds after liftoff.The flight follows Portal's Mini-Nova mission, which launched March 30 aboard a Momentus Vigoride vehicle to test critical spacecraft systems in orbit. In under seven months, Portal has progressed from a hosted systems demonstration to its first free-flying spacecraft, now stable and communicating with the ground.Portal self-funded Starburst-1 to accelerate flight experience and demonstrate what its team can deliver for future customers. The spacecraft reached orbit less than one year after Portal introduced Starburst in November 2025.“Speed can't just be part of the product. It has to be part of the company building it,” said Jeff Thornburg, co-founder and CEO of Portal Space Systems.“Our customers need spacecraft that move quickly in orbit and a company that moves with the same urgency to get them there. We put our own capital behind Starburst-1 because proving hardware in flight is how we earn their confidence. In March, we sent critical systems to space. Today, our first free-flying spacecraft is stable and power positive with its solar array deployed. That's the pace we intend to keep.”Starburst is an ESPA-class spacecraft designed to maneuver rapidly within an orbital regime, giving defense and commercial operators greater freedom to move where they want, when they want, without regret. It shares core systems and manufacturing processes with Supernova, Portal's larger spacecraft designed for rapid travel between orbital regimes. Flight experience from Starburst-1 will help inform the development of both vehicles.Portal is also expanding its manufacturing capacity and securing launch access. This year, the company moved into a new, 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington, to support Starburst and Supernova production. In August, it announced Motus Via Sol, a dedicated Falcon 9 mission planned for 2028 that will carry multiple Starburst spacecraft and the first Supernova spacecraft.Starburst-1 carries technologies from three partners:. Zenno Astronautics' Supertorquer: A superconducting magnetic attitude-control system designed to orient the spacecraft using Earth's magnetic field, conserving onboard propellant for maneuvering. The mission also plans to investigate whether the system's generated magnetic field can help protect onboard electronics from radiation.. TRL11's Fovea M1: A camera designed to provide live video of Starburst-1 and its surroundings, including visual confirmation of the spacecraft's solar-array deployment.. Atomic-6's Space Armor: Protective tiles designed to shield spacecraft against high-speed orbital debris while limiting the creation of additional debris from the shielding material.With these early milestones achieved, Starburst-1 is awaiting its next mission objectives. The mission will build flight experience for future Starburst spacecraft and support Supernova's development ahead of its planned 2028 debut.About Portal Space SystemsPortal Space Systems is a next-generation spacecraft company headquartered in Bothell, Washington. Portal's reconfigurable Starburst and Supernova spacecraft are built for rapid maneuver across and between orbital regimes, supporting defense and commercial missions on operational timelines. The company's Supernova vehicle is powered by FLARE, Portal's proprietary solar thermal propulsion system. Since emerging from stealth in 2024, Portal has raised $75 million in funding, earned SBIR and STRATFI support, and been named a Via Satellite "Top 10 Startup to Watch." Learn more at

Jen Scholten

Portal Space Systems

+44 20 3553 3664

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Portal Space Systems Reaches Orbit for the Second Time in 2026 with Starburst-1 News Provided By Acumen Media October 21, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology



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