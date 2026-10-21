Business Travel Trends Put Blended Trips And Local Experiences In Focus

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business travel is evolving as more professionals combine work obligations with personal time. Navan and Skift's 2026 State of Corporate Travel and Expense report found that 54 percent of business travelers surveyed took at least two blended trips in the previous 12 months. The Global Business Travel Association forecasts that worldwide business travel spending will reach $1.71 trillion in 2026.Nashville's East Bank is also changing. The 550-acre area along the Cumberland River is the focus of a long-term redevelopment plan that envisions 22 million square feet of mixed-use development across four walkable districts. The Fallon Company is the master developer for the first 30 acres of Metro-owned land. Planned projects include a new enclosed Titans stadium and a new home for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.As Nashville's business districts grow, accommodations that let travelers stay connected to work and experience the city during their downtime may appeal to visitors. A recent Korn Ferry article described remote workers having difficulty working in public spaces, including airports, when electrical outlets were unavailable and loud music made calls difficult. Reliable internet, dedicated work areas and access to neighborhood dining can help make a business trip more comfortable.Salt Ranch Hotel in East Nashville offers coworking areas, meeting rooms and high-speed internet for guests who need to stay productive. After work, guests can unwind at the poolside lounge or the property's historic 1824 barroom.“Business travel can leave room to experience Nashville, too,” said Ben Spurock, General Manager of Salt Ranch Hotel.“Guests can take care of work with the internet and spaces they need, then enjoy the pool, our historic barroom and the character of East Nashville.”###About Salt Ranch HotelSalt Ranch Hotel is a boutique hotel in East Nashville with guest rooms, dining, coworking and meeting spaces, a pool and a dog park. Located at 2914 Dickerson Pike, the property offers guests a place to work, relax and enjoy the neighborhood.

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Business Travel Trends Put Blended Trips and Local Experiences in Focus News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics October 21, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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