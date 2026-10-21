TFI Custom Fabrication Launches Cord-Lox® Hangmastertm Hanging Straps

TFI Custom Fabrication combines expert craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to deliver custom solutions built to last.

The Cord-Lox® HangMasterTM ProSeries

New strap built for professional AV, broadcast, and staging crews delivers 60-pound capacity, 50% more cycles

- Carlos GonzalezCHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For decades, professional AV technicians, broadcast crews, and staging teams have reached for consumer-grade hook-and-loop straps, products built for garage walls and garden hoses, to hang and store professional cables and gear.TFI Custom Fabrication is proud to announce the Cord-LoxHangMasterTM, a heavy-duty hook-and-loop cable-hanging and storage strap built specifically for professional audio, video, lighting, broadcast, staging, fleet vehicle, and warehouse applications. Fabricated in the USA from genuine VELCROBrand hook & loop, the strap is available now at tfifab and authorized resellers.The HangMasterTM is rated for 60lbs of hang capacity and delivers 50% more open/close cycles than several competing products – two specifications that set it apart from the consumer alternatives most crews have settled for.VELCROBrand hook & loop, UV-stabilized and weatherproof construction, and a 220°F operating temperature rating make it suitable for demanding outdoor, touring, and industrial environments.An integrated, rust-resistant grommet with a 0.63-inch inside diameter lets each strap mount directly on pegboards, hooks, or nails, with no additional hardware required.Ergonomic pull tabs allow for one-handed release even when wearing work gloves.TFI Custom Fabrication's General Manager, Carlos Gonzalez, explains,“We see several solutions for hanging, managing, and storing hoses, air and water lines, and cables sold in various markets. But most of those products are made offshore with inferior materials and construction. Because our customers demand quality fasteners built to last, we created this new Cord-LoxBrand fastener from the ground up with VELCROBrand hook & loop material. We source higher-quality materials and fabricate the finished fasteners at our factory in California. The end result is a superior product that we are proud to manufacture.”The HangMasterTM ships in four sizes to accommodate a range of cable diameters and storage configurations: 1.5 in x 10 in 10-packs, 2 in x 15in 5-packs, 2 in x 18 in 5-packs, and 2 in x 24 in 2-packs.Volume pricing is available, as are custom sizes, colors, and wholesale options for production companies, staging houses, and fleet operators.To order or request custom specifications, visit tfifab or call (619) 662-1355.About TFI Custom Fabrication:TFI Custom Fabrication is a California-based maker of Cord-Loxfasteners and a contract manufacturer and authorized distributor of VELCROBrand fasteners, specializing in custom textile fabrication, hook-and-loop products, and cable management solutions. Since 1985, and as a Speedtech International company, TFI holds Platinum Converter status and serves national and international OEM clients, including Disney, Netflix, and T-Mobile. For more information, visit tfifab or call (619) 662-1355.

Steve Pope

TFI Custom Fabrications

+1 (619) 324-0937

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TFI Custom Fabrication Launches Cord-Lox® HangMasterTM Hanging Straps News Provided By The Loop Marketing Inc October 21, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Technology



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