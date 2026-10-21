Nevada Guardian Services Highlights When A Neutral Power Of Attorney May Be Worth Considering

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) During National Estate Planning Awareness Week, Nevada agency explains when a neutral third party may be an option for power of attorney support.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Estate Planning Awareness Week, observed October 19–25, provides an opportunity for Nevada residents to review who would be best positioned to assist with financial and other decisions if support is needed in the future.For many people, a relative or trusted friend is the natural choice to serve under a power of attorney. In some situations, however, a family member may be unavailable, unable to serve, or not the right fit because of distance, competing responsibilities, family dynamics, or the need for a neutral decision-maker.Nevada Guardian Services may serve as a neutral third-party power of attorney when full guardianship is not necessary but support is still needed. The agency states that each arrangement is tailored to the individual's capacity, preferences, and goals.Power of attorney support may include managing or assisting with financial responsibilities within the scope of the power of attorney, providing neutral support intended to reduce or prevent family conflict, and supporting individuals who can participate in decisions but need guidance.“Choosing an agent is a personal decision with practical consequences,” said Susan Hoy, President and CEO of Nevada Guardian Services.“Families should consider not only who is willing to serve, but who can act responsibly, follow the authority granted in the document, and support the individual's preferences and goals.”A power of attorney is a legal document, and an agent's authority depends on the document itself and applicable law. Nevada residents should consult a qualified attorney about the type of power of attorney that fits their circumstances, the authority it grants, and the selection of an agent. Under Nevada law, a power of attorney terminates when the principal dies, among other listed events.National Estate Planning Awareness Week is intended to help the public understand estate planning and its role in financial wellness. Nevada Guardian Services encourages individuals and families to review existing documents and discuss whether a relative, trusted friend, or neutral professional is best positioned to serve if assistance becomes necessary.Information about Nevada Guardian Services' Power of Attorney support is available at .This release provides general information and is not legal advice. Individuals should seek advice appropriate to their circumstances from a qualified attorney.About Nevada Guardian ServicesNevada Guardian Services provides guardianship, advocacy, power of attorney support, probate administration, trust administration, and fiduciary services in Nevada. The agency has served Nevada since 2007 and operates under Nevada License No. PPR11003.

Susan Hoy, President/CEO

Nevada Guardian Services

+1 7026292017

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Nevada Guardian Services Highlights When a Neutral Power of Attorney May Be Worth Considering News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 21, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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