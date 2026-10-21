Pádraig Cantillon-Murphy, education revolutionary

Pádraig Cantillon-Murphy will speak on“How Catholic Education Renewal Is Coming to Ireland” on Wednesday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Ernie O'Malley's, NYC.

- The Saints and Scholars Foundation

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Irish education is in crisis. Parents are looking for alternatives to the failing national schools. Ireland's unique identity is being lost – and standards in general are falling.

Five years ago, Pádraig Cantillon-Murphy of Cork launched a new model of education: independent of both church and state, with high standards, and parent-run.

Mater Dei Academy graduated its first class this year with record-setting Leaving Cert results.. It is Ireland's only completely independent, parent-run secondary school. This could be the beginning of a parents'- rights movement in Ireland.

Cantillon-Murphy will tell how he did it, and what the future holds. Be there to hear about a new birth of Irish culture and about the Saints and Scholars Foundation which is helping!

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

7:00 p.m.

Ernie O'Malley's, 27th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues.

The talk will be in O'Malley's private back room. The bar will be open, and food will be available from the kitchen.

When: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Ernie O'Malley's, 27th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues, New York

Speaker: Pádraig Cantillon-Murphy

Topic:“A New Generation: Education Renewal Is Coming to Ireland”

Séamus Ó Fianghusa

The Saints and Scholars Foundation

+1 732-339-2752

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Pioneer of New Irish Education To Speak Wednesday in NYC News Provided By Im Úr Blasta, LLC October 21, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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