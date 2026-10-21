Jovia Financial Credit Union Helps Bring New Sensory Room To CP Nassau's Children's Learning Center

Representatives from Jovia Financial Credit Union and the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County (CP Nassau) celebrate the opening of the new Sensory Experiential Environment (SEE) Room at CP Nassau's Children's Learning Center in Roosevelt.

The new Sensory Experiential Environment (SEE) Room at CP Nassau's Children's Learning Center in Roosevelt was made possible with funding from Jovia Financial Credit Union.

Jovia-sponsored Sensory Experiential Environment (SEE) Room supports students' development, learning and well-being

- Peter Purpura, Jovia's Vice President of Business Development

ROOSEVELT, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jovia Financial Credit Union recently joined the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, Inc. (CP Nassau ) to celebrate the opening of the Sensory Experiential Environment (SEE) Room at the organization's Children's Learning Center in Roosevelt, NY.

Sponsored by Jovia Financial Credit Union, the SEE Room provides a welcoming, supportive environment where students can engage with specialized sensory equipment and experiences tailored to their individual needs. The space is already being used by CLC students and their therapists to support self- regulation, attention, coordination, comfort, and participation in daily activities through sensory experiences involving touch, movement, sound, and sight.

“At Jovia, we believe every individual should have access to opportunities and resources that help them learn, grow and thrive,” said Peter Purpura, Vice President of Business Development at Jovia Financial Credit Union.“CP Nassau does extraordinary work supporting children and adults across our community, and we're proud to help create a space where students can explore, engage and learn in ways that meet their individual needs. Seeing this room come to life and knowing the impact it will have makes this partnership especially meaningful to all of us at Jovia.”

Jovia executives, including President and CEO John Deieso, received a firsthand look at the impact of the new space during a special program hosted by CP Nassau. The morning included a performance by the Children's Learning Center Chorus and presentations from CP Nassau's physical, occupational and speech-language therapists about the role sensory experiences can play in supporting students with a range of needs.

Through videos of actual sessions in the SEE Room, CP Nassau therapists demonstrated how four CLC students are already using the space and its equipment in different ways to help them decompress, engage with their surroundings, participate in learning and promote their physical and emotional well-being. The presentation underscored the individualized nature of the program and the many ways the same environment can be adapted to meet each student's unique needs.

“This new sensory room gives our students another valuable resource to support their individual learning, development and sensory needs,” said Karen Geller-Hittleman, Executive Director of CP Nassau.“Having a dedicated space where our therapy team can create meaningful, individualized experiences is already making a difference for our students in so many ways. We are tremendously grateful to Jovia for recognizing the importance of this program and helping us bring this vision to life.”

Following the presentation, Jovia and CP Nassau representatives gathered in the SEE Room for an official ribbon cutting and toured the Children's Learning Center and CP Nassau campus.

Jovia's support of CP Nassau dates back to 2001, reflecting a longstanding commitment to the organization and the children, adults and families it serves. The SEE Room sponsorship builds on that 25-year relationship and reflects the credit union's broader commitment to building brighter communities by investing in organizations and initiatives that expand opportunities and improve lives. Through charitable giving, employee volunteerism and partnerships with nonprofits, Jovia helps strengthen individuals, families and communities.

About Jovia Financial Credit Union

Headquartered in Westbury, New York, Jovia Financial Credit Union is one of the nation's top 100 credit unions with over $4.5 billion in assets, over 230,000 members, 21 branches, and access to over 55,000 fee-free ATMs worldwide. Jovia, an over 85-year not-for-profit financial institution, provides low fees and affordable financial services and products to its members. The credit union is committed to ensuring great value through innovation while banking on the bright side. For more information or ways to join Jovia, visit , or call 1-855-JOVIA4U.

About Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, Inc.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County (CP Nassau) is a non-profit health organization dedicated to providing essential programs, medical treatment, and therapeutic services to individuals with cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities. Headquartered on a 14-acre campus in Roosevelt, Long Island, New York, CP Nassau serves over 1,200 children and adults annually through its Children's Learning Center (CLC), Adult Day Services, Residential Programs, and specialized Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Department. Supported in part by the United Way of Long Island, the agency is committed to enhancing the quality of life, independence, and overall well-being of the individuals and families it serves. For more information, please visit .

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Gary Cucchi

PMG Strategic, Inc.

+1 631-756-7160

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Jovia Financial Credit Union Helps Bring New Sensory Room to CP Nassau's Children's Learning Center News Provided By PMG Strategic, Inc. October 21, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Human Rights



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