Paintballguns Relaunches As A Paintball Gun Comparison Platform Tracking New And Used Prices For 100+ Markers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Independent comparison site pairs specs with live retail prices, used-market medians and community pros and cons, plus a four-question Find-My-Gun quiz.

- Kyle Eggleston, Founder of PaintballGuns

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PaintballGuns has relaunched as an independent paintball gun comparison platform that lets players compare more than 100 paintball markers by specifications, live new prices and recent used-market values on a single page. The rebuilt site replaces the review-style content that has dominated paintball buying guides for years with current pricing data and side-by-side comparisons.

Every marker in the catalog shows the lowest current new price found at major retailers alongside recent used-market medians, so a player can see at a glance whether a used Planet Eclipse Etha 3 or a new Tippmann Cronus makes more sense for the budget. Each gun page also summarizes community pros and cons gathered from player discussions, giving first-time buyers the kind of feedback that previously required hours of reading forum threads.

"Players kept asking the same question in forums: is this gun worth it at this price?" said Kyle Eggleston, founder of PaintballGuns. "We built the site to answer that with current numbers instead of a five-year-old review. Specs, what it costs new today, what it sells for used, and what actual owners like and dislike, all on one page."

The catalog covers 15 brands including Tippmann, Planet Eclipse, Empire, DYE, Spyder, Azodin, Valken, DLX, First Strike, GOG, Inception Designs, CCI, Dangerous Power and MacDev. Markers are organized into eight gun types: electronic, mechanical, tournament, pump, magfed, woodsball, beginner and scenario. Eleven curated lists cover the most common buying questions, including best paintball guns for beginners, best tournament paintball guns, best cheap paintball guns, best paintball guns under $200 and best paintball guns for kids.

For players who do not know where to start, the Find-My-Gun quiz asks four questions about budget, playing format, maintenance tolerance and firing-mode preference, then returns a shortlist from the catalog with the top two picks compared side by side and a one-tap link to a full comparison.

Beyond markers, the site includes shopping categories for masks and goggles, HPA tanks and air systems, paintballs, loaders and hoppers, barrels, parts and upgrades, and magfed gear. A long-form field guide, "Paintball and Paintball Guns: The Field Guide," walks newcomers through the sport, gun types, what the hobby costs, safety and air systems, and a buying guide and FAQ answer the questions players ask most.

PaintballGuns is independently owned and not affiliated with any manufacturer. The site may earn a commission on some retailer links, which does not affect which markers are listed or how they are ranked. Additional gun pages, brand pages and price history charts are planned for the coming months.

About PaintballGuns

PaintballGuns is an independent paintball gun comparison site covering more than 100 markers from 15 brands. The site compares specifications, tracks the lowest current new prices and recent used-market medians, summarizes community pros and cons, and offers a Find-My-Gun quiz, curated best-of lists and a beginner field guide. Learn more at .

Kyle Eggleston

Digital Marketing Solutions LLC

+1 708-879-9375

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PaintballGuns Relaunches as a Paintball Gun Comparison Platform Tracking New and Used Prices for 100+ Markers News Provided By Digital Marketing Solutions LLC October 21, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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