Smartstop Self Storage REIT Closes CAD $200 Million Maple Bond Offering

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Series C Senior Unsecured Notes rated BBB with a Stable trend by Morningstar DBRS; net proceeds used or intended to be used to repay revolving credit facility.

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an self-managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, announced that it has closed its offering of CAD $200 million aggregate principal amount of Series C Senior Unsecured Notes, due February 18, 2031 (the“Notes”). The Notes were issued by SmartStop's operating partnership, SmartStop OP, L.P. The Notes bear interest at a rate of approximately 4.32% per annum, payable in cash in equal semiannual installments commencing on February 18, 2027. The Notes are rated BBB with a Stable trend by Morningstar DBRS.This Maple Bond marks SmartStop's third senior unsecured Canadian bond offering, a testament to SmartStop's long-standing and growing presence in the Canadian market with more than 15 years of operating experience in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). SmartStop used or intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay existing indebtedness, including repayment of amounts drawn under its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.“We are pleased to have opportunistically completed our third Maple Bond, leveraging our Canadian exposure to raise capital at an attractive rate,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop.“With these bonds, we have substantially completed the refinancing of our 2026 debt maturities, materially termed out the balance on our senior revolver, and strategically laddered our debt maturities.”The Notes were offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents that included BMO Capital Markets and National Bank of Canada Capital Markets which served as bookrunners, and Scotiabank and RBC Capital Markets which served as co-managers. McMillan LLP served as SmartStop's Canadian counsel, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as SmartStop's U.S. counsel, Venable LLP served as SmartStop's Maryland counsel, and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP served as agents' counsel.The Notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):SmartStop (NYSE: SMA) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of more than 1,000 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStopSelf Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs, and through its Managed Platform offers third-party management services in the U.S. and Canada. As of August 18, 2026, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of more than 460 operating properties in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, comprising over 275,000 units and more than 35 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 53 operating self-storage properties across four provinces in Canada, including Ontario, which total approximately 47,000 units and 4.7 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available online.

Julie Leber - Spotlight Marketing Communications

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

+1 949-427-1391

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SmartStop Self Storage REIT Closes CAD $200 Million Maple Bond Offering News Provided By CadenceSEO October 21, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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