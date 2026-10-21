Executive Presence Releases Updated Edition Of“A CEO's Guide To Linkedin”

Justin M. Nassiri, founder and CEO of Executive Presence

The CEO's Guide to LinkedIn Ebook

Founder Justin M. Nassiri shares practical strategies drawn from work with 450+ executives and conversations with 1,000+ CEOs in a free, 10-chapter guide.

- Justin M. Nassiri, founder and CEO of Executive Presence

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Presence, a Denver-based strategic communications firm specializing in executive thought leadership and LinkedIn strategy, has released an updated edition of A CEO's Guide to LinkedIn, a free, 10-chapter ebook designed to help business leaders build credibility, expand their influence and make LinkedIn a more effective leadership tool. Written by founder and CEO Justin M. Nassiri, the guide draws on insights from the firm's work with more than 450 executives and Nassiri's conversations with more than 1,000 CEOs.

Designed for executives who recognize LinkedIn's value but struggle to find the time or strategy to use it effectively, the guide covers everything from optimizing profiles and developing compelling content to understanding the algorithm, measuring results and building a consistent presence. Its recommendations draw on the firm's analysis of more than 35,000 executive posts. Readers who want the latest data can pair it with the firm's annual Executive LinkedIn Report, which in 2026 analyzed more than 6,000 executive posts, 457,000 engagements and 33 million impressions.

The updated edition reflects two years of changes on LinkedIn and in how executives use it. New in this edition: a chapter on LinkedIn in the age of AI, covering the platform's declining organic reach, its 2026 crackdown on engagement pods and automated comments, and how executives can make sure their expertise surfaces in AI search tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity; recommendations rebuilt around the firm's 2026 data, including a 32% reach penalty for hashtags and five times more reach for original posts than for reshares; and expanded guidance on Thought Leader Ads as a low-cost way to extend reach and learn which messages resonate with specific audiences. The update also reverses one piece of earlier advice: carousels, once recommended for reach, are now the lowest-performing format in the firm's data.

A Closer Look at the Guide

One of the guide's key takeaways is what Nassiri calls the "three-second test": Can someone visiting a CEO's LinkedIn profile understand within three seconds why they should connect? According to Nassiri, fewer than 5% of the CEO profiles he has reviewed pass that test. The guide offers practical recommendations for improving profile headlines, banner images, About sections and Featured content to make a stronger first impression.

The guide also challenges executives to think beyond company promotion when developing content. Nassiri encourages leaders to identify three to five content pillars and follow an 80/20 approach, with approximately 80% of posts focused on sharing insights and 20% on promoting the company. A "dinner party test" helps executives determine which personal stories are appropriate for LinkedIn by asking whether they would comfortably share them with investors, employees and customers.

Additional chapters explore how LinkedIn's algorithm influences visibility, which performance metrics executives should prioritize and strategies for expanding their reach. The guide also addresses one of the biggest obstacles CEOs face: the reluctance to promote themselves. Nassiri encourages leaders to view LinkedIn not as a platform for self-promotion, but as an opportunity to build trust, elevate their teams and strengthen their company's visibility.

"Almost every CEO I talk to starts the same way: 'I know I should be on LinkedIn, but...'" said Justin M. Nassiri, founder and CEO of Executive Presence. "The hesitation usually isn't about skill. It's about mindset. Most CEOs don't want the spotlight, but once they see LinkedIn as a way to build trust, elevate their teams and strengthen their company, their perspective changes. We created this guide to give leaders a clear place to start and the confidence to keep showing up."

A CEO's Guide to LinkedIn is available as a free download on the Executive Presence website. The firm's 2026 Executive LinkedIn Report is also available online.

About Executive Presence

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Executive Presence, a 2026 Inc. 5000 honoree, is a strategic communications firm specializing in executive thought leadership and LinkedIn strategy. Its team of former consultants, writers and media strategists helps business leaders turn their expertise, experiences and perspectives into compelling content that builds credibility, strengthens their personal brands and amplifies their companies' messages. The firm has worked with more than 450 executives, including the CEOs of five publicly traded companies. Learn more at executivepresence.



Becca Cooper

ShuBu Creative

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