Over 700 Durga Idols Immersed In Hooghly River Till 7 Pm

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, October 21 (IANS) The idol immersion began on Wednesday at various ghats along the Hooghly river in Kolkata and Howrah, officials said.

The processions were filled with the sound of "Abar esho Maa (come back soon, Mother)".

Special arrangements were made to ensure the immersion is held without any untoward incident.

Till 7 p.m. on Wednesday, over 700 Durga idols were immersed in Hooghly river from various ghats in Kolkata and Howrah.

The Kolkata Police made tight security arrangements around the immersion.

The police officials ensured that the organisers who came to perform the immersion do not face unnecessary problems.

Deputy Commissioner (Port) of Kolkata Police, Harikrishna Pai, is in charge of security and surveillance. IPS Akash Megharia and several other senior officers of Kolkata Police were also present.

The police have issued several guidelines to ensure that the water of the Hooghly river is not polluted in any way.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken several measures to ensure smooth removal of the Durga idol after immersion. This service will be available for 24 hours from October 21 to 24.

Arrangements have been made for removal at a total of 27 ghats along the river.

A total of 611 municipal workers from various posts and departments will be on duty.

Arrangements have been made at a total of 27 ghats, including Baje Kadamtala Ghat, Judges Ghat, Doi Ghat, Nimtala Ghat, Ahiritola Ghat, Bichali Ghat, Shobhabazar Ghat, Ratanbabur Ghat, Sarvamangala Ghat and Kumartuli Ghat.

As many as 43 medical teams of KMC will be deployed 24 hours a day.

About seven ambulances will be available to deal with emergencies.

Total eight vector control teams have been deployed to monitor the ghats.

Eight teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed on the waterway from Ratan Babu Ghat to Bichali Ghat.

Each team will have 35 personnel. Total 56 Civil Defence volunteers have also been deployed. They will be accompanied by seven motorised boats, life jackets and divers.

In addition, 28 water tankers have been kept for the general public and 12 bio-toilets have been arranged by the KMC.

The ghats will have adequate lighting and guidelines and public address system for public awareness.

To ensure smooth management of the clean-up process, coordination is being maintained between the KMC's Parks and Squares, Solid Waste Management, Lighting, Civil and Health departments, as well as the Kolkata Police, Irrigation Department, Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department, NDRF and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority.