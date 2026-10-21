US Plans New Command For Autonomous Warfare

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 21 (IANS) The United States plans to establish a four-star Autonomous Warfare Command by October 1, 2027, as the Pentagon moves to fundamentally change how its military develops, purchases and deploys drones, robotics and other autonomous weapons systems in response to rapidly evolving battlefield threats.

The initiative, outlined in a letter from the Department of War's Project Agincourt leadership, seeks to place operational commanders at the centre of military technology development, allowing frontline forces to work directly with defence companies and accelerate the deployment of new capabilities.

The proposed command, known as Autowarcom, would represent a major institutional shift in American military planning.

The roadmap was presented by Owen West and Senior Chief Max Strasiser, who said the changing economics of warfare demanded a different approach to military innovation.

"Low-cost drones have changed the character, speed and economics of war," the letter said.

The Pentagon's Project Agincourt has been assigned two principal missions.

The first is to establish Autowarcom by October 1, 2027, with the authority required to coordinate autonomous warfare capabilities across the armed forces.

The second is to continue the work of the Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems while developing a new acquisition model that connects autonomous technology and robotics companies directly with operational military units.

"The goal is not a particular drone. It is a system built to adapt at scale," the letter said.

Under the proposed framework, operational units would serve as testing grounds for emerging technologies, with their battlefield performance determining whether particular systems receive additional funding and are deployed more widely.

The initiative would rely on competitions, military exercises and actual combat performance to identify effective technologies.

Systems failing to meet operational requirements could be discontinued rather than sustained through traditional procurement arrangements.

"Urgency does not excuse imprecision," West and Strasiser wrote.

They said evidence, rather than administrative milestones, would determine which capabilities were expanded and which were abandoned.

The new approach would also place greater emphasis on reducing the cost of military operations and limiting risks to American personnel.

"To flip the cost exchange, every auditable dollar we spend should reduce cost-per-kill or risk-to-force," the letter said.

The Pentagon's leadership argued that the American military had historically relied on a relatively small number of sophisticated and expensive weapons platforms to project power.

That model, it said, was being challenged by the proliferation of inexpensive drones and autonomous systems capable of producing significant battlefield effects.

The initiative would seek to exploit American strengths in advanced artificial intelligence and the experience of its non-commissioned officer corps.

The letter also stressed that autonomous warfare capabilities must be tailored to different regional military requirements.

"The ideal Pacific portfolio is not right for Europe," it said.

The distinction suggests that commanders would be given flexibility to develop different combinations of autonomous systems according to the operational demands of their respective theatres.

The Project Agincourt leadership said success would be measured by the speed with which an operational problem could be translated into a deployed solution capable of being expanded across military formations.

"We will not replace one bureaucracy with another," the letter said.

The initiative also draws a historical comparison with the US Army's unsuccessful attempt to create a unified mechanised force in 1928.

According to the letter, the military's failure to institutionalise mechanised warfare before the Second World War delayed its adaptation until Germany demonstrated the effectiveness of armoured operations in 1940.

Project Agincourt's leaders argued that the Pentagon must avoid repeating that mistake with autonomous warfare.

The roadmap follows Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's October 20 remarks in Ohio, where he identified autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and faster defence procurement as central priorities for modernising the American military.

The Pentagon's increasing emphasis on drones, robotics and distributed battlefield operations reflects the growing importance of relatively inexpensive unmanned systems in contemporary warfare. Such technologies are changing military calculations involving surveillance, precision strikes, logistics and the protection of personnel.