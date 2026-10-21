Gujarat Finds Irregularities At 251 Shops During Festive Checks, Collects Rs 5.42 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) The Gujarat Legal Metrology Department registered cases against 251 establishments and collected around Rs 5.42 lakh in compounding fees during a two-day statewide inspection drive ahead of and during the Navratri and Dussehra festivals.

The drive, conducted on October 16 and 17, covered around 455 establishments, including sweet shops, savoury outlets, dry fruit stores and other businesses.

The inspections aimed to prevent consumers from being cheated on the weight of goods purchased during the festive season.

The campaign was launched by the Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs Office on the direct instructions of Consumer Protection Minister Raman Solanki to ensure that consumers received the correct weight when buying sweets, savouries, dry fruits and other products.

The department found several violations, including supplying less than the stated weight, failing to get weighing scales re-verified and stamped, not displaying verification certificates and failing to obtain packer registration.

Legal action was initiated against the establishments found violating the relevant provisions.

During Navratri and Dussehra, consumers typically buy sweets, savouries, dry fruits and gifts, making accurate weights and compliance with consumer protection rules particularly important.

The department said the campaign is intended to prevent such irregularities, raise awareness of consumer rights and ensure compliance with the laws governing weights and measures.

Assistant controllers and inspectors of the department carried out the inspections across the state, taking action against establishments found to have violated the applicable laws and rules.

"Consumers can lodge complaints about receiving less than the stated weight or being charged more than the maximum retail price (MRP) by calling the Gujarat government's toll-free helpline at 1800-233-0222. They can also contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance with complaints and consumer guidance," the department said.