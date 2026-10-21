Over 100 Protected Birds, Tortoises Rescued From Delhi Pet Shop

Over 100 Protected Species Seized from Delhi Pet Shop

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Wednesday that authorities have rescued 103 protected native wildlife species, including parakeets and endangered tortoises, from a pet shop in the capital's Moti Nagar area. Sirsa stated that the operation, executed by the Forest and Wildlife Department alongside local law enforcement, resulted in the seizure of 54 parakeets and 49 turtles and tortoises, such as the Indian Star Tortoise, all of which are safeguarded under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

He posted,“103 protected birds and turtles were rescued today from a pet shop in Moti Nagar. That's 54 parakeets and 49 turtles and tortoises, including the Indian Star Tortoise. All are native species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.” The seized animals have been transferred to veterinary care and will be reintroduced into the wild following medical clearance, with legal proceedings initiated against the establishment. Praising Delhi Police for the coordination and public reporting, the minister added,“Legal action is under way. The animals are under veterinary care and will be released into the wild once cleared. I commend our Forest & Wildlife Department for its prompt and strict enforcement. My thanks to @DelhiPolice and the citizens who spoke up. Illegal wildlife trade has no place in Delhi. Do not buy wild birds or turtles as pets.”

Rescued Orangutan Repatriated to Indonesia

In a separate incident, a baby orangutan of Sumatran origin, rescued in India in November 2024, was repatriated to Indonesia on Monday (October 19) through coordinated efforts by wildlife protection agencies and CITES Management Authorities of both countries, the Embassy of India in Jakarta said. In a post on X dated October 19, the Embassy of India in Jakarta announced the development, stating, "Baby Orangutan Rescued in India Repatriated to Indonesia."

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