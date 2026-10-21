POCSO Arrest: Man Accused Of Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl Nabbed After Fleeing!
Pandalam: Pandalam Circle Inspector C Babu Kurup and his police team have finally caught a man who was hiding after raping a nine-year-old girl. The police identified the arrested man as 42-year-old Joseph. He stays at Kalluvilayil house near Bethany Convent, which comes under the Kodumon police station limits.
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Pandalam police and Kodumon police carried out a joint operation to arrest him. The man brutally raped the young girl in April 2024. He then kept shifting his hideouts to escape from the police.
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The young girl recently told her relatives about the terrible abuse. The family immediately approached the cops, and the Kodumon police registered a case. A special police team tracked down the accused. This team included Pandalam CI C Babu Kurup, ASI Shine, Senior Civil Police Officer Suresh Kumar, Kodumon SI Shiju P Sam, and ASI Prashanth.
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