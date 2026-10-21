The Personality Test Grows Up: Bettermind Relaunches With A Mind Blueprint, Five Minutes A Day And An Eight-Week Clock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most of the past decade, finding out what kind of person you are online has meant forty tick-box questions and a four-letter answer that fits on a mug. Bettermind, relaunched this month at gobettermind.com, was built by people who think the four letters were the problem.









The relaunch comes from a small group of assessment designers, cognitive scientists and product people, and their starting point is a century of research that the quiz industry mostly ignores. The modern type test descends from Carl Jung's 1921 Psychological Types, later turned into a questionnaire by Katharine Briggs and Isabel Myers. Academic psychology went another way. From the 1930s, when Gordon Allport and Henry Odbert sifted some 18,000 trait words out of the dictionary, researchers used factor analysis to find the few dimensions that kept reappearing across languages and cultures. By the 1990s, through the work of Lewis Goldberg, Paul Costa and Robert McCrae, that had settled into the Big Five: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism, each scored as a position on a continuum rather than a box.

The difference matters for a reason any first-year psychometrics student can recite. A test is judged on reliability, whether it gives the same answer twice, and validity, whether it measures what it claims and predicts what it should. Type tests struggle with the first because traits are bell-shaped: most people sit near the middle, so a small shift on retest can flip a letter. A review by the psychologist David Pittenger reported that between 39 and 76 per cent of people received a different four-letter type when retested after five weeks. Big Five measures, by contrast, typically show test-retest reliability of 0.80 to 0.90. Then there is the Barnum effect, the tendency to read vague, flattering descriptions as uniquely true of oneself, which is why a horoscope and a cheap quiz can feel equally accurate.

Bettermind's team has tried to build on the trait side of that history rather than the type side. The three-minute check mixes short questions with quick interactive exercises, and the result, a Personalized Thinking Overview, reports patterns across memory, attention, speed, executive function and reasoning as scores, not categories. The assessments are designed in-house and use norm-referenced scoring: a score is read against a reference group, so a 72 on attention means a position relative to other people, not a mark out of a hundred invented for the app.









The second thing the research says is that a single measurement is a snapshot, and snapshots are noisy. Bettermind's answer is to make the test the first step of a routine instead of the last. Members get the Daily 5, five focused minutes a day chosen for them, and a private guide that keeps their context from one session to the next. Around both sits an eight-week program that releases one theme a week, in order: Baseline, Your Blueprint, Focus, Memory and Learning, Self-reflection, Relationships, Decisions and, finally, Re-measure. Monthly check-ins sit between. The point of the final week is in its name. A result you can re-measure is a result you can argue with.

The tone is deliberately restrained. Bettermind describes itself as a self-guided wellbeing and cognitive-training product for personal development and self-reflection, not a diagnostic tool, and says so plainly on its own pages. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, members can export or delete everything at any time, and there are no ads.

Whether people will take a trait score as seriously as they once took a type is the open question. The relaunch at least makes the case that self-knowledge should be measured the way the field measures it, and then measured again.

About Bettermind

Bettermind is a self-guided wellbeing and cognitive-training product that turns a short check-in into a clear picture of how a person thinks, focuses and feels, then builds on it with five quiet minutes a day. Bettermind does not provide medical, psychological or mental-health diagnosis, treatment or professional advice and is not a substitute for professional care. Learn more at gobettermind.com.

Press Contact

Maria Simmons

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