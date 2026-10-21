SYNERGIE : Q3 2026 REVENUES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE | October 21st, 2026 – 5.45pm Q3 2026 REVENUE SYNERGIE continues its growth momentum in the third quarter of 2026 and reports revenue of €917.2 million, up 11.2% (+2.4% on a like-for-like basis)

in € m Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Variation 9M 2026 9M 2025 Variation International 601.2 505.1 +19.0% 1,688.9 1,462.6 15.5% France 316.0 319.9 -1.2% 938.8 946.0 -0.8% Total 917.2 825.0 +11.2% 2,627.7 2,408.6 +9.1%

SYNERGIE reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of €917.2 million, up 11.2% compared with the same period in 2025 (+2.4% on a like-for-like basis). For the first nine months of the year, revenue amounted to €2,627.7 million, representing a growth of 9.1% (+2.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). This increase is mainly due to the acquisitions completed in Switzerland and Canada. International operations now account for 64.3% of Group revenue, compared with 60.7% at the end of September 2025.

International revenue increased by +19.0% in the third quarter (+4.6% on a like-for-like basis). This performance includes a scope effect related to acquisitions, representing €70.6 million during the quarter, as well as the solid performance of the Group's historical operations across several countries.

Southern Europe continued its growth momentum, with revenue increasing by +9.1% in the third quarter, confirming the strength of the Group's positions in the region. In Northern and Eastern Europe, revenue rose by +11.3% (-1.0% on a like-for-like basis), supported by the integration of the Swiss operations acquired during the year, while on a like-for-like basis activity remained affected by a subdued economic environment. Outside Europe, revenue benefited from the integration of Agilus in Canada.

In France, revenue amounted to €316.0 million in the third quarter, broadly stable compared with the same period in 2025 (-1.2%). In an economic environment that remains complex, the Group's operations continue to demonstrate resilience.

In an international environment marked by persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainties, SYNERGIE continues its development with both caution and determination. Supported by the resilience of its business model and the diversification of its activities, the Group remains confident in its ability to sustain its growth trajectory.

NEXT EVENT

Publication of 2026 Revenue on January 27th, 2026, after market closing



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