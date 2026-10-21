Hyperproof And Carahsoft Partner To Introduce Modern GRC Solutions Across The Federal And Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLEVUE, Wash. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperproof, a leading modern enterprise GRC platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Hyperproof's Master Government Aggregator, making Hyperproof's GRC automation, continuous compliance and risk management solutions available to Public Sector organizations, defense industrial base (DIB) suppliers and Government contractors through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

"Public Sector organizations and contractors face immense pressure to keep pace with rigorous frameworks like CMMC,” said Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof.“Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to extend our reach into the Government sector with a trusted partner who understands the unique procurement and compliance needs of public institutions. Together, we are helping organizations replace spreadsheet-driven workflows with continuous, defensible assurance.”

As Federal agencies and Government suppliers navigate evolving security standards - such as the changing timeline for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program - the administrative burden of manual evidence collection and control tracking often bogs down operations. Importantly, Hyperproof is the only GRC platform that is both Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP® ) Class C Certified (rev5) and purpose-built for the operational complexity of enterprise-grade CMMC programs.

The partnership unites Hyperproof's scalable control operations and integrated risk management with Carahsoft's reach and Federal market expertise, giving Public Sector organizations a streamlined path to achieving and maintaining continuous audit readiness. Hyperproof and Carahsoft deliver a complete end-to-end strategy for CMMC and FedRAMP compliance, combining domain expertise with automated workflows that turn static assessments into dynamic, real-time risk oversight.

“Government agencies are increasingly looking for ways to simplify and automate the complex processes required to maintain CMMC, FedRAMP and other evolving compliance requirements,” said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“Hyperproof's modern approach to GRC automation and continuous compliance strengthens our portfolio with a solution designed to help organizations streamline evidence collection, manage controls and maintain ongoing audit readiness. We are pleased to partner with Hyperproof to bring these capabilities to our reseller partners and the Government market, helping Public Sector organizations and contractors more efficiently manage risk and meet their compliance obligations.”

Through this partnership, Public Sector teams can scale a common control set across complex operating divisions, automate evidence collection and map controls across CMMC, FedRAMP, NIST SP 800-53, NIST SP 800-171 and custom Government frameworks.

Hyperproof's offerings are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or ...; or learn more about Hyperproof's solutions here.

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a modern, AI-powered GRC platform that helps IT, security, and compliance teams manage risk, streamline compliance operations, and build trust with customers and partners. The Hyperproof platform enables organizations to manage controls at scale, automate evidence collection, orchestrate risk workflows, and centralize third-party risk management in one unified system. With Hyperproof, teams can scale compliance across the business, connect controls to risks, automate security questionnaires, and maintain continuous visibility across their security and vendor ecosystems. Leading organizations such as Reddit, Fortinet, Appian, Outreach, and Thales trust Hyperproof to modernize governance and compliance operations. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit hyperproof.io.

Contact

Craig Unger

CEO and Founder, Hyperproof

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About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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