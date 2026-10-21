Salem Radio Network, Salem News Channel And Townhall Media Announce Election Night 2026 Coverage Featuring Larry Elder, Mike Gallagher, Hugh Hewitt And Larry O'connor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that Salem Radio Network (SRN), Salem News Channel (SNC) and Townhall Media will deliver 11 hours of live coverage of the 2026 midterm elections, featuring nationally syndicated hosts Larry Elder, Mike Gallagher, Hugh Hewitt and Larry O'Connor.

Beginning Tuesday, November 3, at 6 p.m. ET, Salem's election night coverage will bring listeners and viewers breaking results, analysis and reporting on the races that will determine control of Congress and shape the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

The live radio and television simulcast will feature three of Salem's most recognized voices throughout election night, followed by expanded morning-after coverage as results continue to come in from across the country.

Salem's Election Night 2026 coverage lineup includes:



6 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET - Larry Elder: Opening coverage as polls close across the country, with early returns and analysis of key races.

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET - Mike Gallagher: Real-time coverage of election results and developing contests for control of the U.S. House and Senate.

11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET - Hugh Hewitt: Late-night analysis and updates on closely watched races, including results from the West Coast. 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET, Wednesday, November 4 - Larry O'Connor: Special expanded morning-after coverage on O'Connor & Company, beginning one hour earlier than usual.









Additionally, Larry O'Connor will stream live on Townhall from 7 p.m. to midnight ET, accompanied by live coverage and comprehensive election results powered by Decision Desk HQ.

Throughout the evening, SRN News, Townhall Media and Salem News Channel reporters and contributors will provide special reports on key congressional contests, delivering updates and analysis as results develop nationwide.

"With control of Congress at stake, the 2026 midterms could have enormous consequences for the remaining two years of President Trump's term," said Phil Boyce, Senior Vice President of Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel. "From the rise of Democratic Socialist candidates and calls to impeach the president to the question of whether pollsters are once again underestimating conservative Republican voters, there are major stories to follow on election night. Our team will be there as the results come in, bringing audiences the reporting and analysis they need to understand what is happening across the country."

Salem's election coverage will air simultaneously on Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel, combining the reach of its nationally syndicated radio programming with live television coverage.

SRN News, Townhall Media and Salem News Channel are part of Salem Media's national news operations, providing around-the-clock coverage of major events as part of the company's mission to impact lives and communities by amplifying truth, faith and self-governance through media.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America's premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation.

Learn more at salemmedia.com.

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