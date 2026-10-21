Pacific Northwest Business Aviation Association (PNBAA) Receives NBAA Outstanding Local And Regional Group Award

3 From left to right: Kylie Gi4in, Alan Burnett, Grant Conely, Phil Derner, Jake Paini, Kari Brown, Sequoia Leopold, Maddie DuBray

- Nick LietzowLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pacific Northwest Business Aviation Association (PNBAA) today received the National Business Aviation Association's (NBAA ) Recognition of Outstanding Excellence by a Local or Regional Group at the 2026 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.The award recognizes PNBAA's work to strengthen the Pacific Northwest aviation community through scholarship opportunities, professional development, community engagement, and advocacy. These efforts reflect the association's guiding mission: Elevate. Educate. Advocate.“This award belongs to the people who make PNBAA's mission possible - our members, sponsors, partners, and dedicated volunteer board,” said Nick Lietzow, PNBAA President.“Their commitment allows us to invest in future aviation professionals, create meaningful educational opportunities, and advocate for the industry we serve. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and excited to build on that momentum.”Elevate: Investing in Aviation's FuturePNBAA's scholarship programs help students and aviation professionals access education, training, and career advancement opportunities. Through its Elevate PNW and Career Catalyst scholarships, along with support for aviation education and youth programs, the association helps reduce financial barriers and build pathways into the industry.Supported by members, sponsors, donors, and fundraising events, these investments help aspiring pilots, maintenance technicians, dispatchers, and other aviation professionals take their next steps while strengthening the region's workforce.Educate: Connecting People and Advancing Workforce DevelopmentPNBAA brings aviation professionals together through its annual Safety & Security Day, educational programs, and industry gatherings. These opportunities encourage the exchange of practical knowledge, advance safety awareness, and build relationships across the aviation community.By connecting experienced professionals, emerging talent, and industry partners, PNBAA supports continued learning and a stronger, more collaborative regional aviation network.“Looking back on my years with PNBAA, what stands out is how many people have been willing to give back,” said Danny Yazzolino, PNBAA Past President.“I've watched that commitment grow into full-ride scholarships, lasting industry relationships, and advocacy wins, including helping lead the effort to repeal Washington's aircraft luxury tax. All of it shows that a volunteer board and loyal members, working at the grassroots level, can drive real progress for the entire industry.”Advocate: Turning Engagement into ActionAmong PNBAA's most significant recent achievements was its leadership in the coalition effort that helped secure repeal of Washington's aircraft luxury tax in Spring of 2026.Working with NBAA, fellow aviation organizations, industry stakeholders, and legislative leaders, PNBAA helped coordinate outreach, testimony, and engagement to communicate the tax's potential impact on aviation businesses, jobs, and communities. The successful repeal demonstrated the value of sustained collaboration and a unified industry voice.PNBAA continues to advocate for policies that support a healthy aviation ecosystem and strengthen understanding between the industry, policymakers, and the community's aviation serves.“This recognition reflects what our community can accomplish when people show up, work together, and invest in aviation's future,” said Maddie DuBray, PNBAA Managing Director.“Whether we are helping someone pursue an aviation career, bringing professionals together to share knowledge, or ensuring our industry has a voice with policymakers, our mission is the same: elevate, educate, and advocate.”Recognizing the People Behind the MissionPNBAA extends its appreciation to NBAA and its Local and Regional Group Committee, as well as the members, volunteers, sponsors, scholarship supporters, and advocacy partners whose contributions make this work possible.The association especially thanks every member of its all-volunteer Board of Directors, past and present, for contributing their time, expertise, and leadership. From planning events and raising scholarship funds to supporting educational programs and advancing advocacy efforts, their service sustains PNBAA's mission and its impact throughout the Pacific Northwest.PNBAA invites aviation professionals and businesses to help carry its mission forward through membership, scholarship support, event participation, and contributions to its Legislative & Advocacy Fund.About PNBAAThe Pacific Northwest Business Aviation Association is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to promoting regional business aviation, providing a unified industry voice, bridging the aviation community with regulators and civic stakeholders, and facilitating professional development and industry relationships. Guided by its mission to elevate, educate, and advocate, PNBAA supports aviation's future through scholarships, education, community engagement, and legislative advocacy.Learn more at pnbaa.Media Contact:Maddie DuBrayManaging Director, PNBAA...

Maddie DuBray

DuBray Consulting

+1 206-735-1112

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Pacific Northwest Business Aviation Association (PNBAA) Receives NBAA Outstanding Local and Regional Group Award News Provided By DuBray Consulting October 21, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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