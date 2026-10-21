Weedstrains.Io Expands Dispensary Directory To All 50 States With 10,626 Dispensary Listings And 1,662 Strain Profiles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cannabis strain database adds nationwide dispensary coverage built from state license records, plus a Strain Matcher quiz and terpene, effect and flavor guides.

- Kyle Eggleston, Founder of WeedStrains

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WeedStrains, the cannabis strain database described on its homepage as "the botanical weed strains database built for the modern enthusiast," has expanded its dispensary directory to cover all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The directory now lists 10,626 dispensaries, with each state page organized by program status: recreational access, medical program, limited program, or no current program.

The expansion is the largest single update since the site launched. Recreational states account for 8,153 listings, led by California with 1,354 dispensaries, Michigan with 937, Oregon with 767, Colorado with 756 and New York with 625. Medical program states add 2,473 listings, led by Oklahoma with 1,058 and Florida with 767. States without a legal program, such as Idaho, Indiana, Wisconsin and Wyoming, are listed with their status so visitors understand the law before they travel.

Listings are compiled from state regulator license lists wherever a state publishes one, supplemented by other public sources, and each state page is updated as regulators issue, renew and revoke licenses. The approach is designed to answer the first question most consumers have: whether a store is legally licensed to sell.

"Most dispensary directories are built for advertisers," said Kyle Eggleston, founder of WeedStrains. "WeedStrains was built for the person standing outside the store wondering if it is actually licensed and what to ask for. We pull from the same license records the states publish, and we pair that with strain information written in plain language."

The strain side of the site now holds 1,662 strain profiles covering effects, flavors, terpenes, THC levels and genetics. Strains can be browsed by type, with 1,162 hybrids, 297 indicas and 194 sativas, or filtered by 13 effects, 8 terpenes, flavor and symptom. Dedicated pages cover common goals such as relaxation, sleep, creativity and focus, and condition pages address insomnia, anxiety and pain for readers researching options with their physician.

The site's Strain Matcher quiz asks a short series of questions and returns personalized strain recommendations in under a minute, linking each result to its full profile. Educational guides explain what a strain is, how indica, sativa and hybrid differ, how to choose a strain and how terpenes such as caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene shape effects. All content is published for educational purposes only and is not medical advice.

The directory and strain database are free to use, with no account required. WeedStrains is built as a fast, lightweight site designed for mobile visitors who are often researching a product while standing in a dispensary line. Future updates will add city-level dispensary pages, store descriptions and regularly scheduled strain and cannabis education articles.

About WeedStrains

WeedStrains is an independent cannabis strain database and dispensary directory. The site profiles 1,662 cannabis strains by effect, flavor, terpene and genetics and lists 10,626 dispensaries across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, compiled from state license records and other public sources. WeedStrains does not sell cannabis and is not affiliated with any dispensary, brand or regulator. Content is for educational purposes only. Learn more at .

Kyle Eggleston

Digital Marketing Solutions LLC

+1 708-879-9375

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WeedStrains Expands Dispensary Directory to All 50 States With 10,626 Dispensary Listings and 1,662 Strain Profiles News Provided By Digital Marketing Solutions LLC October 21, 2026, 15:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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