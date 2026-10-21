ATTO Expands Access To Premium Connectivity With New Pricing Across Key Product Lines

ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 5 adapter

Connectivity Matters

ATTO FastFrame AIR - engineered for high-performance deployments where airflow is restricted and reliability is non-negotiable.

New pricing on Celerity Fibre Channel, FastFrame Ethernet and ThunderLink adapters delivers greater value while preserving ATTO performance and reliability

- Tim Klein, President & CEO, ATTO TechnologyAMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in high-performance storage and network connectivity, today announced new lower pricing across a broad selection of its CelerityFibre Channel Host Bus Adapters, FastFrameTM Ethernet Network Interface Cards and ThunderLinkThunderboltTM adapters.The new pricing makes it easier for organizations to deploy ATTO connectivity across data-intensive environments while retaining the performance optimization, interoperability, reliability and software capabilities that differentiate ATTO products from commodity connectivity.As organizations modernize infrastructure for AI, high-performance computing, enterprise IT and professional media workflows, connectivity plays a critical role in how effectively servers, workstations, networks and storage systems perform together. ATTO's new pricing gives customers and channel partners more flexibility to meet workload requirements within their infrastructure budgets.“Customers should not have to choose between the connectivity performance their applications require and the economics their organizations demand,” said Tim Klein, President & CEO, ATTO Technology.“We have made significant investments in engineering, software, interoperability and optimization that help customers get more from the infrastructure they already own. This pricing update makes those capabilities accessible to more customers and applications.”Connectivity Solutions Included in the Pricing UpdateEvery ATTO adapter pairs hardware with ATTO-developed drivers, software and management features, validated independently across hardware, operating systems and software. That system approach is what separates ATTO from commodity connectivity, and it is unchanged across every product in the update, which includes select:.Celerity Fibre Channel HBAs for high-performance shared storage, enterprise infrastructure and demanding data environments. ( ).FastFrame Ethernet NICs including FastFrame AIR, for high-bandwidth networking across professional workstations, servers and data-intensive infrastructure. ( ).ThunderLink Thunderbolt adapters providing high-performance Ethernet and Fibre Channel connectivity for Thunderbolt-enabled systems. ( )The pricing update also supports organizations seeking to improve infrastructure performance without undertaking a wholesale server, storage or workstation refresh. By upgrading the connectivity layer, customers can address bottlenecks, take advantage of higher-speed storage and networking technologies, and extend the value of existing infrastructure.For ATTO channel partners, the new pricing creates additional opportunities to introduce premium connectivity into customer environments where acquisition cost may previously have limited consideration. Partners can offer ATTO's engineering and software optimization as part of more complete infrastructure solutions.AvailabilityEffective October 1, 2026, the new pricing is available directly from ATTO, through ATTO's authorized distributors and reseller partners, and on applicable products in the ATTO online store at .For product information, purchasing assistance or help finding an authorized partner, visit .About ATTOFor over 35 years, ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works closely with its partners to create the world's best end-to-end data delivery, management, and storage solutions.

Richard Root

ATTO Technology, Inc.

+1 716-691-1999 ext. 285

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ATTO Expands Access to Premium Connectivity with New Pricing Across Key Product Lines News Provided By ATTO Technology, Inc October 21, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Technology



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