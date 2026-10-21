Down To Earth Landscaping Readies Barrington Area For Winter With Snow Removal Service And Treated Bulk Salt

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Barrington landscape supplier serving Cook and Kane counties since 1979 offers residential and commercial plowing plus bulk salt by the ton.

- Down To Earth Landscaping, Barrington, IL

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Down To Earth Landscaping, the Barrington, Illinois landscape supply and maintenance company that has served the northwest suburbs since 1979, is now scheduling snow removal service and treated bulk salt orders for the 2026 to 2027 winter season. The company plows commercial and residential properties throughout Cook and Kane counties and supplies treated bulk salt by the ton from its yard at 15N365 Old Sutton Road in Barrington.

Snow removal customers receive what the company describes as fast, efficient and safe service. Down To Earth plows commercial properties and residences alike, and its crews are experienced across the mix of large commercial lots and winding residential drives found throughout the northwest suburbs. Free estimates are available through the website or by calling 847.426.1150.

For contractors and property managers who handle their own plowing, Down To Earth sells treated bulk salt at $150 per ton with discounted bulk semi-loads available. A loader is on site 24 hours a day during potential and active storms, and the company's True Night Owl after-hours service lets registered customers load outside the standard Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. pickup hours for an additional $15 per truck. A scaled bucket ensures every load is accurate. Customers who want to pick up salt register a client account with a credit card on file, which keeps loading moving on storm nights.

"When a storm hits at two in the morning, a contractor cannot wait until business hours for salt," the company said. "We keep a loader on site around the clock during storms so our customers can keep their routes moving."

Winter preparation also includes the company's fall services. Down To Earth offers yard waste disposal, lawn aeration and overseeding, and tree services, giving lawns a healthier start in spring. The company manufactures its own mulch and stocks bulk soil, sand, stone and gravel aggregates, firewood and nursery stock, with delivery and installation available for homeowners and contractors throughout the area. Bulk materials can be ordered through the website's shop or by phone.

Down To Earth began as a lawn maintenance company in 1979 and has grown into a full-service landscape maintenance, design and supply business that serves both retail and wholesale customers. The company manufactures and supplies landscape materials to the retail and wholesale markets while continuing the lawn care, landscape design and seasonal services it started with.

Snow removal customers are encouraged to request estimates early, as commercial routes fill before the first measurable snowfall. Bulk salt is available now for early-season stocking.

About Down To Earth Landscaping

Down To Earth Landscaping, Inc. is a family-run landscape maintenance, design and supply company located at 15N365 Old Sutton Road, Barrington, Illinois 60010. Since 1979 the company has provided lawn maintenance, landscape design, tree services, lawn aeration, yard waste disposal and snow removal to residential and commercial clients in Cook and Kane counties, and manufactures and supplies mulch, soil, aggregates, firewood, nursery stock and treated bulk salt for retail and wholesale customers. Call 847.426.1150 or visit .

Kyle Eggleston

Digital Marketing Solutions LLC

+1 708-879-9375

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Down To Earth Landscaping Readies Barrington Area for Winter With Snow Removal Service and Treated Bulk Salt News Provided By Digital Marketing Solutions LLC October 21, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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