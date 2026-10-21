Artizan Joyeria Unveils The Net Collection: A Textured Take On Its Bestselling Hole Designs

The hOle Net Launch

An engraved net texture transforms the brand's bestselling hOle designs into stainless steel pieces made to stack or stand alone.

- Keren Yoshua, Founder & Creative DirectorMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artizan Joyeria, the Miami-based jewelry brand known for its bold, fashion-forward designs, introduces The Net Collection, a new expression of its bestselling hOle family. The collection brings an all-over engraved net texture to familiar silhouettes, giving them a distinctive new finish while keeping their unmistakable character. Same hOle. New effect.Since its debut a year ago, hOle has become Artizan Joyeria's No. 1 bestselling collection. Net builds on what made the original designs stand out, adding texture and dimension that invite a closer look. The shapes remain recognizable. The surface tells a new story. Captured by the campaign line,“The Net Effect. Once it's on, you're caught,” the collection explores how a change in texture can transform the way a piece looks and feels without changing its identity.The drop features the hOle Net Slim Bangle, hOle Net Slim Ring and hOle Net Ring, each available in gold and silver finishes. From slimmer profiles to a bolder statement ring, the collection offers different proportions connected by the same distinctive pattern. The engraving extends across each piece's surface, making the net effect a defining part of the design.Designed to stack or stand alone, the pieces encourage wearers to mix metals, play with proportions and find combinations that feel like their own. The slim bangle brings a new texture to bracelet stacks, while the rings offer different scales for a single statement or a more layered look. Pairing Net with smoother pieces puts the engraved detail into focus; wearing several Net designs together carries the texture throughout the look.For those drawn to mixed metal jewelry, the gold and silver finishes create room for contrast without sacrificing a cohesive style. A matching combination offers one direction. An unexpected mix offers another. Worn alongside the brand's layered necklaces or as the only jewelry in an otherwise minimal look, Net leaves the styling open to interpretation. The idea is not to prescribe a look, but to give wearers another way to express their own.Crafted in 18K gold-plated or silver-plated stainless steel, the pieces are water resistant, tarnish resistant and made for everyday wear. That durability supports the way the collection is meant to be worn: often, confidently and as part of an individual style.With Net, Artizan Joyeria continues to evolve a signature collection without losing the independent spirit behind it. It is not about replacing a favorite, but finding another way to make it your own. The closer you look, the better it gets.The Net Collection is available now at artizanjoyeria.About Artizan JoyeriaEstablished in Miami in 2008, Artizan Joyeria creates fashion-forward jewelry rooted in individuality and accessible luxury. Known for its layered necklaces, mixed metal jewelry and curated bracelet stacks, the brand brings a bold point of view to everyday dressing. Its designs encourage women to experiment, challenge convention and express their own style, whether through one statement piece or an unexpected combination.

Sofia Medina

Artizan Joyeria

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Artizan Joyeria Unveils The Net Collection: A Textured Take on Its Bestselling hOle Designs News Provided By Artizan LLC October 21, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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