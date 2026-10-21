US Concerned Over Reports Of China-Linked Transnational Repression Targeting Australians

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Oct 21 (IANS) The US Embassy in Australia has voiced its concern over reports of China-linked transnational repression targeting people in Australia, while expressing support for Canberra's efforts in defending individual freedoms, national sovereignty, and the right to live free from intimidation.

"Reports of China-linked transnational repression targeting people in Australia are deeply concerning. As Australia's close security partner, the US stands with Australians in defending individual freedoms, national sovereignty, and the right to live free from intimidation – in their own country. These shared values are central to our alliance," the US Embassy in Australia stated in a post on X.

The statement comes after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commander Matthew Gala spoke about tactics that foreign state actors can use for intimidating, harassing or silencing people from their country living abroad.

Top law enforcement officials stated that "transnational repression" is actively taking place on Australian soil and the majority of people do not know about it, leading Australian news site com reported.

"It can start off under the guise of influence... You've got people engaging with influential community figures, driving viewpoints which may seem innocent or just seeking to change your views or perspectives," said Commander Gala.

He stated that it can begin with people saying things like they need to back a particular perspective or support a particular cause, without giving a lot of explanation.

"And, when people say they don't feel comfortable with what is being asked, the mask slips and the threats or harassment may start," said Commander Matthew Gala.

The coercion is designed to force victims into silence, weaponising their love for family back home to control their political and social actions in Australia.

"Those behaviours are designed to silence, coerce and control people in Australia... When people use threats of violence or menacing ways or covert, deceptive ways to change people's thinking – that can be a foreign power at play," said Gala.

The Commander said that foreign actors may try to exploit established community networks to influence or put pressure on people. "People come from diverse backgrounds and may maintain close community networks. Foreign actors can seek to exploit these trusted relationships and apply pressure, threats and coercion. This is when transnational repression comes into play, and communities may not even realise it's happening."

Australian security leaders and AFP have publicly mentioned that some nations are carrying out foreign interference activity, especially those who have been charged. Public statements, security analysis and court records have connected foreign interference activity to several nations, the leading Australian news website reported.