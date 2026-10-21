MP: Three IAS Officers Transferred In Urban Administration Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a major administrative reshuffle in the state's urban development and local body sector, transferring three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers with immediate effect.

Akshay Kumar Temwal (2018 batch), who was serving as Additional Commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development.

In a reciprocal move, Abhishek Saraf (2020 batch), previously Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The order notes that the post of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Secretary, which he was holding, stands relieved.

Sumit Kumar Pandey (2021 batch), who was working as Bhopal Additional Collector, has been given a dual charge. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Bhopal and Additional Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (additional charge).

The post of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Secretary previously held by him, has also been vacated.

The state government has directed that the officers assume their new responsibilities with immediate effect.

The reshuffle is expected to bring fresh administrative focus to the functioning of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the ongoing Smart City projects in the state capital.

Officials familiar with the matter said the changes aim to strengthen coordination between the urban local body and the state urban development department.

The order comes as part of the Madhya Pradesh government's routine administrative adjustments to ensure efficient delivery of civic services and urban infrastructure projects in Bhopal.