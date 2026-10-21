Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Highlights Importance Of International Cooperation In Fight Against Childhood Cancer (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Congress on Childhood Oncology, held under the motto“From Cure to Quality of Life” in Samarkand as part of the World Summit on Investing in Children's Well-being.

In her address, Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the organizers for the excellent organization of the congress and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the fight against childhood cancer.

“Every child deserves respect, care and the chance to lead a fulfilling life,” Leyla Aliyeva emphasized. She noted that, despite progress in cancer treatment, continued joint efforts worldwide are essential to sustaining hope for children battling cancer and their families.

“We are committed to helping children around the world and giving them hope. This issue is also a priority in Azerbaijan. The Children's Oncology Clinic was opened in our country in March 2012. It is the first pediatric clinic of the National Center of Oncology in the region,” she added.

Leyla Aliyeva also underscored the importance of initiatives that bring together pediatric oncology specialists and organizations, describing the establishment of a coalition to fight childhood cancer as another significant step forward.

Referring to the support available to children with cancer in Azerbaijan, she noted that their medical treatment is funded by the state and that assistance to children and their families continues. She emphasized that no one should have to face this difficult ordeal alone.

Highlighting the connection between emotional and physical well-being, Leyla Aliyeva noted:“As we continue our research into cancer, we must not overlook the emotional aspects of health. The link between the brain and the body is profound. Further research is needed to understand how emotional trauma, stress and environmental factors influence our health.”

Leyla Aliyeva stressed that children are particularly sensitive to their surroundings and are significantly affected by their parents' emotional well-being and the atmosphere at home.“As Ibn Sina noted, when treating a disease, we must take its causes into account,” she underscored.

She also highlighted the importance of providing psychological support to children alongside advances in medical treatment, emphasizing the need to ensure that every child feels loved, respected and understood.

In her closing remarks, Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to all those working to improve children's quality of life. She stressed that children should not only receive the necessary medical care but also have the opportunity to live full and fulfilling lives.

Other speakers at the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Congress on Childhood Oncology included Tamila Aliyeva, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan for Healthcare Reform; Kazakhstan's Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova; and Kyrgyzstan's Health Minister Damirbek Osmonov.