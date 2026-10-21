Pharmacorp To Present As Planet Microcap Toronto 2026 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSXV: PCRX), a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform, announced today that senior management will present at the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Conference (the“”) at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

Management will also be available to host in-person meetings with registered attendees during the Conference on October 28th and October 29th.

Interested parties can view the live and archived webcast of PharmaCorp's presentation via the following webcast link:

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner.

As of the date of this news release, PharmaCorp operates 17 PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacies and intends to continue acquiring both PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada, where applicable. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCRX.

PharmaCorp welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about PharmaCorp's acquisition program and process, please visit or contact our team confidentially. PharmaCorp is committed to seamless transitions that protect pharmacy owners' legacies and continue serving their communities.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors Inc.

Adam Peeler

...

Tel: (416) 427-1235

Alan Simpson, Executive Chair

Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the Corporation's participation in the Conference, including the date and time of its presentation and the availability of management for in-person meetings; the availability of a live and archived webcast of the presentation; the Corporation's focus on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners; the Corporation's strategy of building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner through a combination of capital, strategic support and operational expertise; and the Corporation's intention to continue acquiring PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada and to rebrand non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform, where applicable.

This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Conference proceeding as scheduled; the availability of management to present and attend meetings at the Conference; the ongoing interest from independent pharmacy owners considering succession options; the continued availability of pharmacies for purchase by the Corporation at prices satisfactory to the Corporation; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Corporation being equal to or greater than historical volumes.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of the Conference or the Corporation's presentation; technical difficulties affecting the webcast; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delays or failures to receive board of directors, third-party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and a lack of qualified, skilled labour or the loss of key individuals.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which it is based will occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release. Accordingly, it is subject to change after such date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.