Jessup University Appoints Nationally Recognized Attorney Karol K. Denniston As Vice President Of Legal And General Counsel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University is pleased to announce the appointment of Karol K. Denniston as vice president of legal and general counsel. A nationally recognized attorney with more than 40 years of legal experience, Denniston brings expertise in higher education finance, institutional restructuring and complex negotiations.

“Karol brings an extraordinary combination of legal expertise, strategic insight, and extensive experience working with higher education institutions,” said Jessup University President Dr. Meghan Simpkins.“Her ability to navigate complex challenges, build consensus, and develop creative solutions will be invaluable as we strengthen our institutional foundation and position Jessup for a thriving future.”

Denniston joins Jessup from the international law firm Squire Patton Boggs, where she served as a Member of Squire's Global Board and Global Projects Partner. Throughout her career, she has advised universities, public institutions, government entities, and organizations navigating complex financial and operational challenges. She has represented multiple colleges and universities including Jessup University in restructuring existing bond obligations and negotiating financial agreements.

Joining Jessup as a full-time employee is meaningful to her since she has been working closely with Jessup's leadership for the last two and a half years.

“I am thrilled to join Jessup and look forward to supporting the university as it responds to the many challenges facing higher education,” said Denniston.“Jessup is a special university and I'm excited about the opportunity to continue to work with the Executive Management Team and the Board of Trustees.”

Named a Leading Lawyer in municipal restructuring by The Legal 500 for four consecutive years, Denniston's professional experience extends well beyond higher education. She has played significant roles in major financial restructuring matters, including complex municipal debt negotiations and infrastructure financing initiatives. Her work has involved advising public institutions and financial stakeholders on restructuring obligations, resolving disputes, and developing sustainable financial solutions.

An experienced mediator, Denniston is known for her collaborative approach to resolving complex disputes, which will be important in her new role. As vice president of legal and general counsel, Denniston will provide executive-level legal counsel, support institutional governance, oversee legal strategy and risk management, and advise university leadership on complex financial, contractual and regulatory matters.

“Her appointment represents an important investment in the university's long-term institutional strength and strategic leadership,” said Dr. Simpkins.“Jessup University is committed to thoughtful governance and responsible stewardship as the institution continues advancing its mission of Christ-centered higher education.”

Denniston has received numerous professional recognitions, including making the list of California's Top 100 Lawyers in 2012 and named a Northern California Super Lawyer in 2015. She earned her juris doctor and master of arts degrees from West Virginia University and her bachelor of arts degree from Concord College.

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