Inveniam Introduces Proof Of Illiquid Reserves

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continuous, audit-ready valuation for private credit and illiquid books-allowing outside verification down to the source page without sharing confidential documents.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inveniam Capital Partners today introduced Proof of Illiquid Reserves, an enterprise solution enabling institutions to mark hard-to-value assets continuously and independently prove any published figure without files leaving their secure environment.

Traditional proof of reserves confirms public wallet balances on-chain but remains silent on private credit, structured debt, and illiquid capital buffers. Proof of Illiquid Reserves validates all four pillars of reserve validation: existence, ownership, value, and coverage-solving the valuation deficit for roughly $3.5 trillion in global private credit and the growing tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market.

The launch meets accelerating international mandates, from the SEC Fair Value Mandate and U.S. GENIUS Act to updated AICPA reserve criteria and expanding supervisory expectations across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

"Proof of reserves has historically answered the easy question by confirming an asset exists where an open ledger can already see it," said Patrick O'Meara, CEO of Inveniam Capital Partners. "Value is the single threshold where institutional capital pauses, and it is the leg no one has made provable. Proof of Illiquid Reserves solves that structural challenge."

Powered by Open DGML-Inveniam's open document standard (Apache 2.0)-the system parses credit agreements, covenants, and collateral records into typed data elements tied to exact page coordinates within a specific document version. These inputs feed independent, version-controlled valuation models, with cryptographic hashes anchored to the NVNM Chain. Counterparties, auditors, and regulators verify values down to the underlying source page without viewing proprietary financial records.

Published figures maintain strict institutional separation: an independent valuation agent authors the model, Inveniam computes the valuation, and an independent fund administrator recalculates the figure from identical source inputs.

"Every institution holding an illiquid book faces the same friction: the firm marking the asset is the firm that owns it," said Richard Walker, President of Inveniam IO. "By anchoring every input to its source page and separating methodology from the asset holder, anyone can verify the work."

Inveniam is accepting institutional applications for a structured 90-day pilot on a single designated asset sleeve. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Tom Blandford, Director of Marketing

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