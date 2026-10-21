Business Identity Verification Market To Reach USD 15.18 Billion By 2031, With Cloud-Based Deployment Accounting For 68.53% Of Market Share Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The business identity verification market is projected to register a CAGR of 16.68% during 2026–2031, driven by the expansion of digital business onboarding, increasing corporate fraud risks, and growing requirements for beneficial ownership verification. Market growth is further supported by rising adoption of cloud-based verification platforms, expanding Know Your Business (KYB) requirements across financial services and digital platforms, and increasing demand for ongoing business monitoring.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the business identity verification market USD 7.02 billion in 2026 to USD 15.18 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.68% during the forecast period (2026–2031).

The report highlights that digital onboarding, increasing demand for corporate due diligence, and stricter expectations for ownership transparency are creating opportunities across the global business identity verification industry. Financial institutions, payment providers, fintech companies, and online marketplaces require reliable ways to verify business registration details, identify beneficial owners, and assess potential risks. The growing use of digital commercial relationships is also increasing the need for verification systems that integrate with existing onboarding and compliance workflows.

Business Identity Verification Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Expanding Digital Business Onboarding Across Financial Services

The growing use of digital channels for opening business accounts and establishing commercial relationships is increasing demand for automated verification solutions. Banks, payment institutions, and digital lending platforms need to validate company registration details, ownership structures, and authorized representatives before accepting business customers. Verification platforms help organizations reduce dependence on manual document reviews while maintaining consistent onboarding procedures. As more business relationships begin through online systems, providers that support reliable verification across multiple jurisdictions are becoming increasingly relevant.

Rising Focus on Corporate Fraud Prevention and Ownership Transparency

Corporate fraud, shell entities, and incomplete ownership information are increasing the importance of detailed business due diligence. A valid company registration record may not provide sufficient information about the individuals who ultimately control an organization. Businesses therefore require solutions that combine company verification with beneficial ownership research, sanctions screening, risk assessment, and ongoing monitoring. These capabilities help financial institutions and digital platforms identify discrepancies and review potential risks throughout a business relationship rather than relying exclusively on initial onboarding checks.

Comparing KYB Providers by Coverage and Workflow

The report identifies local registry coverage, sector knowledge and workflow design as areas of differentiation among KYB providers, with no single standard provider across all jurisdictions or customer types. Platforms that combine onboarding, screening, monitoring and case management offer a basis for assessing how verification tools fit existing operations and cross-border data needs.

Ownership Verification Beyond Initial Onboarding

Beneficial ownership research and ongoing monitoring are central to business identity verification as changes in control or sanctions exposure can emerge after onboarding. The report highlights differences in ownership thresholds, document rules and registry access across jurisdictions, making local data coverage and documented review workflows relevant to compliance planning.

"The business identity verification market continues to gain importance as organizations strengthen digital onboarding, corporate due diligence, and fraud prevention practices. Mordor Intelligence combines company developments, market demand patterns, and regional industry dynamics into a comprehensive assessment, helping decision-makers evaluate opportunities through a transparent and consistently applied research framework." Says, Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Business Identity Verification Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of Digital B2B Onboarding

4.2.2 Escalating Corporate Fraud and Shell-Entity Risk

4.2.3 Regulatory Push for Beneficial-Ownership Transparency

4.2.4 Embedded-Finance and Platform-KYB Adoption

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Cross-Border Regulatory Requirements

4.3.2 Data Access, Privacy, and Data-Sovereignty Constraints

4.3.3 False Positives in Complex Ownership Structures

4.3.4 Adversarial Manipulation of Corporate Digital Footprints

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.5 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Authoritative Registry and Data-Source Layer

4.5.2 Entity Resolution and Data Normalization Layer

4.5.3 Verification, Screening, and Risk-Scoring Layer

4.5.4 Workflow, Case Management, and Audit Layer

4.5.5 Others

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1 FATF Beneficial-Ownership Standards

4.6.2 United States AML, FinCEN, and Corporate Transparency Requirements

4.6.3 European Union AMLR, AMLA, and Beneficial-Ownership Registers

4.6.4 United Kingdom Companies House and AML Requirements

4.6.5 Others

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.7.1 Artificial Intelligence and Natural-Language Document Processing

4.7.2 Ownership-Graph Analytics and Relationship Intelligence

4.7.3 Registry APIs and Real-Time Data Refresh

4.7.4 Continuous KYB and Event-Driven Reverification

4.7.5 Others

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premises

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Banking and Credit Unions

5.4.2 Payments, Merchant Acquiring, and E-Money Institutions

5.4.3 Fintech, Embedded Finance, and Digital Lending Platforms

5.4.4 Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Wealth Management

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Trulioo Information Services Inc.

6.4.2 Middesk, Inc.

6.4.3 Veriff OÜ

6.4.4 Sum and Substance Ltd. (Sumsub)

6.4.5 Persona Identities, Inc.

6.4.6 Alloy Financial Inc.

6.4.7 Socure, Inc.

6.4.8 ComplyAdvantage Ltd.

6.4.9 IDnow GmbH

6.4.10 Shufti Pro Ltd.

6.4.11 iDenfy UAB

6.4.12 Signicat AS

6.4.13 Fourthline B.V.

6.4.14 Ondato UAB

6.4.15 SEON Technologies Ltd.

6.4.16 PassFort Limited

6.4.17 Data Zoo Pty Ltd

6.4.18 FrankieOne Pty Ltd

6.4.19 KYC Global Technologies Ltd.

6.4.20 Fenergo Limited

6.4.21 Arctic Intelligence Pty Ltd

6.4.22 Kyckr Limited

6.4.23 ComplyCube Limited

6.4.24 Vespia

6.4.25 Checkr, Inc.

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Regional Outlook for the Business Identity Verification Market

North America remains an important market for business identity verification, supported by established financial services operations, corporate due diligence requirements, and demand for digital onboarding solutions. Banks, fintech companies, and payment providers require reliable methods to verify business customers and assess ownership information. The region's established verification ecosystem and demand for integrated compliance workflows support the use of business identity verification platforms across regulated and digital-first organizations.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the business identity verification market during the forecast period. Expanding digital payments, embedded finance, and online business services are increasing verification requirements across the region. Organizations operating across different jurisdictions also need to account for variations in corporate registry access, ownership records, and regulatory procedures. These conditions create opportunities for providers offering regional data coverage and verification workflows suited to local business requirements.

Europe represents another important market, where organizations need to maintain business verification procedures across different national registries and regulatory environments. Requirements related to beneficial ownership transparency and anti-money laundering compliance increase the importance of accurate corporate information and ongoing customer reviews. In South America, the Middle East, and Africa, growing digital financial services and the development of business verification infrastructure offer further opportunities, although differences in registry coverage and local requirements can affect implementation.

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