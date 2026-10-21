Visio Lending Welcomes Ashley Shetler As Vice President Of Underwriting, Collateral And Quality Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, Texas, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending, a lender specializing in debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) loans for residential real estate investors, announces that Ashley Shetler has joined the company as Vice President of Underwriting, Collateral and Quality Control.

Shetler brings more than 20 years of experience across consumer mortgage, small business lending and consumer banking. Known for her practical approach to underwriting and strong focus on partnership, she has built and led teams that balance sound credit decisions with a positive client experience.

“Ashley brings a valuable combination of underwriting expertise, team leadership and a clear understanding of what customers and partners need from their lender,” said Jenny Coupland, CEO of Visio Lending.“Her common-sense approach and ability to bring teams together will be important assets as we continue to strengthen the lending experience for our brokers and real estate investors.”

Before joining Visio, Shetler served as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Group Leader at Citi, where she oversaw retail mortgage and home equity line of credit underwriting teams. She led initiatives that improved productivity, reduced costs and shortened turnaround times while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and regulatory compliance. Her work included modernizing lending policies, strengthening underwriting processes and collaborating with risk, operations and executive leadership. During her tenure, Citi ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, with recognition in areas including digital channels and level of trust.

Earlier in her career, Shetler held roles at Bank of America spanning small business credit, mortgage lending and consumer banking. Throughout her career, she has partnered across underwriting, risk, sales and operations to support business growth and operational excellence.

“I'm excited to join Visio and work alongside a team focused on helping our customers and partners succeed,” said Shetler.“Strong underwriting starts with sound judgment, clear communication and collaboration. I look forward to building on Visio's momentum and supporting an experience that gives our brokers and investors confidence throughout the lending process.”

Shetler holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri–St. Louis. She lives in the St. Louis area with her husband and three children. Outside of work, she can often be found at the soccer field cheering on her children.

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ABOUT VISIO LENDING

Visio Lending is the nation's largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States in 2025 by Scotsman Guide, based on the company's leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 130 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation's largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $5.1 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market.

For more information, visit and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at

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Ashley Shetler

CONTACT: Media Contact: Lauren Rivers Rivers Agency (on behalf of Visio Lending)... 919-614-3966