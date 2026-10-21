Brightflixx Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. Commences Cash Tender Offer For All Outstanding Shares Of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. And Concurrent Cash Tender Offer For All Outstanding Shares Of Alchemy Beverages Inc.

NEWS RELEASE ANNOUNCING TENDER OFFERS

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightFlixx Finance (Luxembourg) S.A., a Luxembourg public limited company (société anonyme) (the“Purchaser”), today announced that it has commenced two concurrent cash tender offers. In the first offer, the Purchaser is offering to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock (the“CVAT Shares”) of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the“Company”). In the second offer, the Purchaser is offering to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock (the“ABI Shares”) of Alchemy Beverages Inc., a privately held Delaware corporation affiliated with the Company (“Alchemy”).

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION WEBSITE:

CAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. - THE OFFER

Final Offer Price and Record Date

Under the tender offer for CVAT Shares (the“CVAT Offer”), the final offer price per share (the“Final Offer Price”) will equal (a) a net aggregate purchase price of $35,000,000, less the outstanding liabilities of the Company on the Record Date, divided by (b) the total number of CVAT Shares outstanding on the Record Date. The Record Date for determining the Final Offer Price is December 24, 2026.

Based on recent information reported by the Company, showing outstanding liabilities of approximately $738,000 and 332,820,459 CVAT Shares outstanding as of October 16, 2026, the initial undiluted estimated price would be approximately $0.105 per share. The Final Offer Price will be calculated using the actual number of outstanding CVAT Shares and the Company's outstanding liabilities existing at the close of the Record Date.

Key Timelines and Extensions

Offer Commencement Date: October 20, 2026.

Record Date: December 24, 2026, which is 45 business days after commencement of the CVAT Offer.

Offer Extension: The initial period of the CVAT Offer consists of 65 business days from and after commencement and is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time or Pacific Daylight Time, as applicable, on January 26, 2027 (the“Expiration Time”). After the Final Offer Price is announced following the Record Date, the Expiration Time will be extended as necessary to provide shareholders at least 30 business days to review the Final Offer Price and decide whether to tender their CVAT Shares.

Key Conditions to the Offer

The CVAT Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Agreement dated October 9, 2026 between the Purchaser and the Company (the“BF-CVAT Agreement”). The most significant conditions include:

Minimum Tender. A sufficient number of CVAT Shares must be validly tendered to enable the Purchaser to acquire at least 90% of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Concurrent Alchemy Offer. The conditions to the Purchaser's concurrent tender offer for Alchemy must be satisfied or waived, and sufficient ABI Shares must be validly tendered to enable the Purchaser to acquire or own at least 90% of Alchemy's outstanding common stock.

Compliance. The Company must be in compliance with its representations, warranties, and covenants under the BF CVAT Agreement, subject to the materiality standards specified in that agreement.

No Material Adverse Effect. No material adverse effect may have occurred with respect to the Company's business or financial condition.

Regulatory Approval. The transaction must be reviewed and cleared by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and no governmental entity may have taken adverse action to block or prevent the acquisition of tendered CVAT Shares.

Delivery of Shares; Payment Services

Shareholders may tender CVAT Shares by delivering physical stock certificates or using book-entry procedures to transfer their shares to Dynamic Stock Transfer, Inc., the designated depositary and paying agent. Dynamic Stock Transfer will receive tendered CVAT Shares, process tender acceptances, and distribute payment for CVAT Shares accepted and purchased by the Purchaser.

ALCHEMY BEVERAGES INC. - THE OFFER

Final Offer Price and Record Date

Under the tender offer for ABI Shares (the“ABI Offer”), the final offer price per share will equal (a) a net aggregate purchase price of $7,000,000, less Alchemy's outstanding liabilities on the Record Date, divided by (b) the total number of ABI Shares outstanding on the Record Date. The Record Date for determining the final offer price is December 24, 2026.

Based on recent information reported by Alchemy, showing outstanding liabilities of approximately $88,441.81 and 18,798,473 ABI Shares outstanding as of October 16, 2026, the initial undiluted estimated price would be approximately $0.368 per share. The final offer price will be calculated using the actual number of outstanding ABI Shares and Alchemy's outstanding liabilities existing at the close of the Record Date.

Key Timelines and Extensions

The ABI Offer commenced on October 20, 2026. The Record Date is December 24, 2026. The initial offer period consists of 65 business days after commencement and is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time or Pacific Daylight Time, as applicable, on January 26, 2027. After the Final Offer Price is announced, the Expiration Time will be extended as necessary to provide shareholders at least 30 business days to review the Final Offer Price and decide whether to tender their ABI Shares.

Key Conditions to the ABI Offer

The ABI Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Agreement dated October 9, 2026 between the Purchaser and Alchemy (the“BF-ABI Agreement”). The most significant conditions include:

Minimum Tender. A sufficient number of ABI Shares must be validly tendered to enable the Purchaser to acquire at least 90% of Alchemy's outstanding common stock.

Concurrent CVAT Offer. The conditions to the Purchaser's concurrent tender offer for the Company must be satisfied or waived, and sufficient CVAT Shares must be validly tendered to enable the Purchaser to acquire or own at least 90% of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Compliance. Alchemy must be in compliance with its representations, warranties, and covenants under the BF-ABI Agreement, subject to the materiality standards specified in that agreement.

No Material Adverse Effect. No material adverse effect may have occurred with respect to Alchemy's business or financial condition.

Regulatory Approval. The transaction must be reviewed by CFIUS, and no governmental entity may have taken adverse action to block or prevent the acquisition of tendered ABI Shares.

Fairness Opinion

Because Alchemy is privately held and its shares are not listed on a national securities exchange or OTC Markets platform, Alchemy will, pursuant to the BF-ABI Agreement, obtain a fairness opinion from a qualified independent third party regarding the current market value of Alchemy and its capital stock. The fairness opinion may not be used to reduce the final offer price determined following the Record Date, but, depending on the value assigned to Alchemy, may provide a basis for an upward adjustment in the final market price under the ABI Offer and the CVAT Offer.

Delivery and Payment Services

Shareholders may tender ABI Shares by delivering physical stock certificates or using book-entry transfer procedures to transfer their shares to Dynamic Stock Transfer, Inc., the designated depositary and paying agent responsible for processing tender acceptances and distributing payment for ABI Shares accepted and purchased by the Purchaser.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares under either tender offer. The solicitation and offer to buy CVAT Shares are being made only pursuant to the CVAT Offer to Purchase, the CVAT Letter of Transmittal, and related materials filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on Schedule TO-T. The solicitation and offer to buy ABI Shares are being made

only pursuant to the ABI Offer to Purchase, the ABI Letter of Transmittal, and related materials filed with the SEC in the same Schedule TO-T filing, as amended or supplemented.

Shareholders may review the current public tender-offer materials, SEC filing package, Offer to Purchase documents, Letters of Transmittal, broker and client communications, transaction agreements, and related notices at the BrightFlixx shareholder information website:. The website is provided for information only. It does not accept tenders, share certificates, account information, payment instructions, or other tender submissions. Shareholders should follow only the instructions contained in the final tender-offer materials and should consult their own financial, tax, and legal advisers.

Copies of the tender-offer documents may also be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website, from the Purchaser or the Company, or directly from Dynamic Stock Transfer, Inc., 3347 Cerritos Avenue, Los Alamitos, California 90720, telephone +1 (213) 667-0197.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected timing, value, and completion of the cash tender offer for CVAT Shares and the concurrent cash tender offer for ABI Shares. Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including whether the conditions to either offer will be satisfied or waived, whether a sufficient number of shares will be tendered to satisfy the 90% minimum condition, whether required regulatory reviews will be completed, and whether the transactions will be consummated in a timely manner or at all. The Purchaser undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About BrightFlixx Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.

BrightFlixx Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. is a Luxembourg public limited company (société anonyme) qualified as a securitization company under the Luxembourg Securitization Law. BrightFlixx focuses on strategic international investments, corporate asset optimization, and specialized securitization solutions for affiliates and investor portfolios.

Investor and Media Contact

BrightFlixx Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.

Shareholder information website:

CONTACT:...