Aquaeye Ranks Among BC's Fastest-Growing Companies

AquaEye Pro

Women-owned, women-led water rescue technology company records 301% revenue growth from 2021 to 2025

- Carlyn Loncaric, AquaEye CEO & Founder

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AquaEye / VodaSafe, has ranked 12th on the list of BC's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, with 301% revenue growth from 2021 to 2025.

The recognition marks a milestone for the women-owned and women-led company, whose technology helps water rescue teams find people underwater faster while reducing the risks searchers face.

Proudly BC-owned, BC-based and with all manufacturing done locally, AquaEye has grown in response to a clear need: a faster way to conduct underwater searches. Traditional search methods can require hours of intensive work, exposing responders to hazardous conditions and reducing the opportunity for a lifesaving rescue. AquaEye's handheld intelligent sonar systems give teams a way to locate potential targets quickly and focus their search efforts.

Today, AquaEye technology is used in 48 countries, with more than 1,700 devices in service. That reach reflects the demand for tools that help fire departments, search and rescue teams, law enforcement, military and defense organizations respond faster.

For AquaEye, led by CEO and Founder Carlyn Loncaric, inclusion on the list is both an honour and a reflection of what a BC business can contribute on a global scale. The company is proud to represent the province's innovation community and to bring Canadian-developed technology to teams around the world.

AquaEye continues to invest in innovation, with a focus on helping teams save lives and reducing the risks they take when entering the water. As adoption grows, that mission remains the driving force behind the company's work.

Loncaric has one message for the local business community:“Watch this space, because we're just getting started.”

About AquaEye

AquaEye develops intelligent sonar systems that help organizations rapidly locate people in the water. By combining advanced sonar technology with machine learning, AquaEye Pro provides immediate underwater awareness, enabling faster, safer, and more effective operations.



Wylie Spencer

AquaEye / VodaSafe Inc.

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AquaEye Ranks Among BC's Fastest-Growing Companies News Provided By AquaEye / VodaSafe Inc. October 21, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Military Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology, World & Regional



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