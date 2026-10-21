Mobiship Puts Personal Shippers First

MobiShip makes personal shipping simple, fast and affordable from your phone.

New mobile app makes everyday shipping simpler, faster and more affordable, with savings of up to 88% off retail shipping rates.

- Shea Felix

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shipping technology has long been designed around businesses, e-commerce sellers and frequent shippers. MobiShip is taking a different approach by building the shipping experience around the personal shipper.

The new mobile app makes it easier to send a birthday gift, a care package to a child at college, an item sold online or just about any other everyday shipment, all from a phone.

With MobiShip, consumers can prepare and purchase shipping from their phone, compare available USPS and UPS services by price and delivery speed, and choose a QR code instead of printing a traditional shipping label. And instead of pulling out a scale and measuring tape, users can simply take a photo with their phone to get estimated package weight and dimensions.

Bringing the Shipping Counter to Your Phone

For many consumers, sending a package still means taking it to a retail shipping counter and making nearly every decision on the spot. That can mean paying higher retail rates and making a hurried decision while others wait behind you. And because most carrier locations offer only their own services, comparing prices can mean driving from store to store.

MobiShip puts the comparison on your phone, allowing consumers to compare USPS and UPS prices and delivery speeds before ever leaving home, with access to discounted shipping rates and savings of up to 88% compared with retail rates.

The app simplifies the entire process. Consumers can select an address from their phone, take a photo to estimate weight and dimensions, compare shipping options, purchase shipping, find a nearby carrier drop-off location and track the package.

For customers who prefer not to print a label, MobiShip offers QR-code shipping, allowing labels to be printed at participating carrier locations.

Rather than requiring consumers to understand shipping terminology and carrier service names, MobiShip focuses on three simple questions: How much will it cost? When will it arrive? What should I do next?

“Our phones have changed how we order food, deposit checks, book travel and get around,” Felix said.“We think personal shipping should be just as easy.”

Decades of Shipping Experience, With a New Focus

Felix brings more than 25 years of shipping and logistics technology experience to MobiShip. His career includes leadership roles at the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked on early digital shipping initiatives and integrations, followed by more than a decade at ShipStation, where he helped develop, launch and scale logistics technology and carrier solutions.

After years focused on building technology that made shipping simpler and more efficient for businesses and high-volume customers, Felix saw an opportunity to bring that same experience and innovation to an audience that has received far less attention: the occasional personal shipper.

MobiShip is available for iPhone through the Apple App Store and for Android through Google Play.

To learn more, visit or search MobiShip in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About MobiShip

MobiShip is a mobile shipping platform built specifically for personal shippers. Consumers can estimate package weight and dimensions with their phone's camera, compare USPS and UPS shipping options, purchase postage, use printer-free QR-code labels, find nearby carrier drop-off locations and track packages, all from their phone.

MobiShip is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Shea Felix

MobiShip

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MobiShip Puts Personal Shippers First News Provided By MobiShip October 21, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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