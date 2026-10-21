ANY.RUN Introduces Related Threat Context To Help SOC Teams Cut Triage Time

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANY, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has introduced Related Threat Context for ANY Enterprise clients.

The new capability connects indicators found during Interactive Sandbox analysis with previous team investigations, related industry activity, and ANY Threat Intelligence, helping SOC and MSSP teams uncover useful context and make faster triage decisions.

Tier 1 analysts often need to decide whether to close, investigate, or escalate a case before they know what other intelligence exists around an IOC. Related Threat Context surfaces relevant connections directly in the Sandbox, helping SOCs and MSSPs see what deserves attention and where to investigate next.

The capability provides:

·: Connect IOCs to previous team analyses to reuse findings and avoid duplicate investigations.

·: Show whether an IOC has appeared in related activity within the organization's industry, providing an additional prioritization signal. Industry data is anonymized and available to eligible internal SOC teams.

·.: Identify when additional intelligence is available and provide a direct path to Threat Intelligence Lookup for deeper investigation.

Related Threat Context also provides signals to help analysts allocate attention. A previously unseen IOC may warrant closer investigation, while a commonly observed indicator can help security teams deprioritize generic or frequently encountered activity.

These signals are not verdicts. They give triage additional context to evaluate alongside sandbox behavior, verdicts, and other evidence.

By making relevant context visible at the point of triage, Related Threat Context helps SOCs and MSSPs:

· Reduce time-to-triage and reach investigation decisions faster

· Prioritize analyst attention toward findings that warrant deeper investigation

· Reduce duplicate work by making previous team investigations easier to discover

· Improve escalations by giving Tier 2 more actionable context from the start

· Strengthen threat visibility by connecting isolated IOCs to broader activity

For SOC leaders and CISOs, this creates a more connected security workflow. Teams can make better decisions while using analyst time more effectively.

Read the full article to see Related Threat Context in action.

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Trusted by more than 700,000 cybersecurity professionals and 16,000 organizations worldwide, ANY helps security teams investigate threats faster and make more informed decisions. The company's solutions combine an Interactive Sandbox for real-time malware analysis with Threat Intelligence capablities that provide actionable context for detection, investigation, and response.



The ANY team

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

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ANY Introduces Related Threat Context to Help SOC Teams Cut Triage Time News Provided By ANYRUN FZCO October 21, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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