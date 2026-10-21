The Best Uniform Programs Start With The Employee, Not The Apparel, Says Feury Image Group

Feury Image Group develops and manages web-based uniform programs.

Built Around YouTM series examines how growing organizations can maintain a consistent workforce identity across different roles, locations and requirements

- Ken YanickyEAST RUTHERFORD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations grow, one uniform rarely works for every employee. Different job functions, work environments, safety requirements, and identification needs can create hundreds-or even thousands-of combinations that must be managed accurately and consistently.According to Feury Image Group, the challenge isn't making every employee look the same. It's creating a uniform program that consistently provides the right apparel and identification for each employee's role while maintaining a recognizable workforce identity across the organization.That challenge is explored in“The Right Uniform for Every Employee, Every Time,” part of Feury Image Group's Built Around You TM series, which examines the strategy and operations behind effective workforce apparel programs.“People often think the conversation starts with a logo,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Feury Image Group.“It really starts with the employee. Once you understand the person's role, environment, and responsibilities, the right apparel decisions become much clearer.”As organizations expand, uniform requirements tend to become more complex. A second location opens. New departments are added. Different sizing needs emerge. Safety requirements change. Locations develop different processes. Acquisitions can introduce additional brands and standards.Individually, those changes may be manageable. Collectively, they can make maintaining a consistent workforce identity much harder.The implications extend beyond appearance. Uniforms can identify an employee's role, help customers or patients recognize who can assist them, distinguish departments, support safety requirements and reinforce an organization's brand. The details can range from garment selection and fit to color, embroidered names, department identifiers, certification patches, and reflective markings.For example, a customer-facing employee may require a branded polo, while an industrial employee may need flame-resistant apparel with reflective identification. A healthcare organization may use different scrub colors to distinguish departments and help patients identify employees.Rather than standardizing every employee, Feury Image Group recommends standardizing the process used to determine what each employee needs.“We're not trying to make every employee look identical,” Yanicky said.“We're trying to make sure every employee is immediately recognizable in the role they're there to perform. That's a very different objective.”That approach begins with understanding the employee's job, work environment, responsibilities and identification requirements. Apparel, personalization and decoration decisions follow from those needs rather than driving them.The result is a uniform program capable of supporting different employees while maintaining consistency across departments, locations and job functions.The complete“The Right Uniform for Every Employee, Every Time” article explores how organizations can build uniform programs around workforce identity rather than individual products or decoration methods.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group provides managed uniform programs, branded apparel, print and installation, and promotional products and kits for organizations across a range of industries. Its managed workforce apparel solutions can incorporate customized online ordering portals, employee allotments, approval workflows, reporting, distribution, and other program-management tools designed around each organization's workforce and operational requirements.

Bob Namar

Feury Image Group

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The Best Uniform Programs Start with the Employee, Not the Apparel, Says Feury Image Group News Provided By Feury Image Group October 21, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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