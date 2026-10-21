Congress, INDIA Bloc Pushing Anarchy For 'Regime Change': BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday alleged that the Congress, the INDIA Bloc and“anti-national forces” are attempting to spread anarchy and destabilise the democratically elected government under the guise of seeking a“regime change.”

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Patra said the national flag is a symbol of the country's sovereignty and cannot be used as a shield to violate the law or justify disorder.

He claimed Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad to formulate a strategy for regime change in India and that efforts were underway to politically revive him by fomenting unrest.

Patra specifically referred to the proposed protest at Ramlila Maidan on 1 November 2026, stating that the Congress and INDIA Bloc were trying to create chaos to bring about a change of government.

He urged the public to reject such alleged conspiracies through democratic means, citing the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre as a cautionary example, and called for safeguarding the country's unity and constitutional institutions.

Patra asserted that the masterminds behind the 'regime change' agenda want Rahul Gandhi to be launched without having to contest an election.

“Even a satellite requires fuel to be launched; nothing gets launched on its own. There is now no fuel left behind Rahul Gandhi, as all of it has been exhausted,” he said.

He also claimed that thousands of attempts have been made to launch him, but none have succeeded, adding that now, a final attempt is being made to launch him; set the country on fire and launch Rahul Gandhi.

Patra stated that, as part of this very attempt, Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad and was holding meetings with Soros and members of his family.

He clarified that this would not be limited to a single press conference; all the evidence regarding what Rahul Gandhi was doing abroad would be brought before the public.

On the judicial custody of activists Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka, Patra said the Delhi High Court had clarified that their custody was not due to hoisting the Tricolour but stemmed from violations of the conditions of their peace bond.

He noted the court's observation that“the people remain the same, but their issues change,” which, according to him, raised serious questions about the intentions, associations and objectives behind the movement.

Patra reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve that the country“will neither bow down nor be destroyed,” adding that any change of government in India rests solely with the people through their votes.

The BJP central office in New Delhi issued the salient points of the press conference, emphasising that the party would continue to expose what it described as ulterior motives behind recent protests.