Govt Warns TV Channels Over Programme Code Violations, Urges Caution In AI Use

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Wednesday advised private satellite television channels to strictly comply with the Programme Code and exercise caution while using artificial intelligence tools in news and programme production, warning that violations could attract regulatory action.

In an advisory, the ministry said several channels had violated provisions of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. It cautioned that any breach of the code could invite action under the existing regulatory framework.

"The use of AI tools may be limited to assistive capacity without compromising the accuracy, authenticity or sensitivity of news content," it said.

The ministry also raised concerns over the growing use of artificial intelligence technologies in broadcasting and asked channels to exercise due caution while deploying AI tools, including generative AI, for graphics, virtual news presentations and other programming.

According to the advisory, AI may be used only in an assistive capacity and should not compromise the accuracy, authenticity or sensitivity of news content. Broadcasters were reminded of their responsibility to maintain editorial standards and ensure that technology does not distort factual reporting.

The ministry said an inter-departmental committee had observed that telecasts on various channels were not in conformity with the spirit of the Programme Code. The committee noted instances where similar news reports and visuals on comparable topics were aired across multiple channels in a manner that raised concerns regarding compliance with broadcasting norms.

The committee recommended strict adherence to statutory provisions and stressed that inappropriate behaviour, objectionable language or undesirable conduct should not be normalised through television broadcasts.

The advisory also called upon channels to carefully select and sensitise panellists participating in debates and discussion programmes to prevent the dissemination of communal, inflammatory or anti-national content.

Broadcasters were asked to use safeguards such as muting, warnings, disclaimers or discontinuation of feeds whenever necessary to prevent derogatory, abusive or provocative remarks from being aired.